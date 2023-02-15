Anantara Riverside Bangkok Offers Holistic Wellness Treatment

Hotels are a destination for relaxation and indulgence. They are venues that cater for our every whim. When we leave them, we want to depart a better version of ourselves. So, is it any wonder that they are now incorporating wellness into their offerings, and bringing 360-degree health programmes to their clients?

One of the latest luxury wellness hotel experiences in Bangkok can be found at The BDMS Wellness Clinic, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, and I couldn’t resist a visit. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services– or BDMS – is an award-winning network of private hospitals, with over 50 facilities across Thailand and Asia. Its ethos is prevention, and The BDMS Wellness Clinic at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort offers a whole host of tests and treatments to support wellbeing.

The resort itself is nestled within 11 acres of lush tropical gardens, overlooking the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Wandering through the property I find it reminiscent of the type of lush, exotic Thailand resort one would check into during a visit to the islands. You truly feel as though you’ve left the city, hopped on a speedboat, and disembarked somewhere far away from the urban hustle and bustle.

Once I arrived at the clinic I was greeted with beautiful smiles, enveloped in a decor that was both soothing and stylish and surrounded by staff who were impeccably mannered, yet warm and friendly. It combined the hospitality of a five-star hotel with the medical power of BDMS; both worlds intent on coming together for a unique, luxurious and healing experience.

With my own background including time spent working for a skincare company founded by a Harley Street cosmetic surgeon, it was the Royal Crystal Treatment that really piqued my interest here. The treatment uses an innovative needle-free mesotherapy technique to transport active ingredients deep into the skin, and my skin was – at that moment – in sore need of intervention.

Mesotherapy is a non-invasive procedure, known for its rejuvenating effects, that is typically administered by doctors, where they inject a cocktail of actives into the lower layer of skin. In particular, hyaluronic acid with vitamin C has proved particularly popular, and proved such a powerful treatment that it was used on hands to reverse the signs of ageing (a usual telltale sign as one can’t botox them).

After consultation with a doctor, and having my vital signs checked, I was whisked off to one of the beautiful treatment rooms, where I changed into a luxurious robe and laid on the comfortable bed in anticipation of my treatment. I had plenty of questions about it, as I was incredibly interested in just how this revolutionary mesotherapy would work.

In this instance, the clinic uses electro-mesotherapy technology called ‘Viora Infusion’, where the pulses stimulate the formation of microchannels, which allows the ingredients of the serum that was applied to penetrate deeply. The term ‘electro’ might sound a little scary, but there were no zaps or tingles. It was more like a soft vibration, that was also incredibly relaxing. The serum itself included treats like brightening arbutin, and vitamin C, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid, and soothing aloe vera.

Incidentally, my skin was so plump, juicy and radiant after this treatment that it felt like it had been starving and was finally fed with all the nutrients it needed to thrive. The effect lasted many days too, and I had friends compliment my renewed complexion, telling me I had a youthfulness about me that they couldn’t quite put their finger on.

After the electro-mesotherapy concluded, the next item on the agenda was a spot of lunch at MaaLaa Cafe, a cute eatery at the hotel with a pleasant river view. Here you’ll find a dedicated healthy menu, but don’t let this deter you; with dishes such as grass-fed beef tenderloin and Korean ahi tuna and salmon poke, it’s equal parts decadent and delightful.

My meal began with a seafood squid ink pasta that was utterly exquisite – each spoonful mouthwateringly flavourful yet light (quite a feat for a pasta dish). I followed that with the carrot cake, which looked almost too pretty to eat. Moist with a creamy topping, the only word I can use to describe it is ‘scrumptious’.

After lunch I was taken to the spa for my next treatment. My face had already been thoroughly pampered, so I decided to treat my body with a Himalayan Thermal Therapy treatment. Using ethically sourced, artisanal, hand-carved stones, this procedure harnesses the ancient energy of the Himalayan mountains to detoxify and rebalance, while introducing 84 minerals and trace elements to the body.

The spa itself is a haven – hidden away in a little garden for pure serenity – and once inside I was enraptured by the aroma surrounding me, and by the stunning traditional dresses of the staff (which adds to the ambience beautifully).

My therapist told me how many people slipped into slumber during this treatment– such is the relaxing power of it – and lo and behold my eyelids soon became heavy and it wasn’t long before I entered a state of sleepy bliss. My therapist had chosen a lavender oil, for ultimate tranquility, and massaged it into my skin before applying the

heated stones.

Enveloped in warmth, my tension melted away and my muscles loosened, making me feel so much lighter. Himalayan crystals have innate healing and cleansing properties, and coupled with oils they have an incredibly potent effect on both the mind and body. For those who find themselves stressed out, or have their energy blocked, this is the perfect treatment.

After it was over, my therapist advised me to keep the oil on, in order to allow it to continue to replenish my skin (and I was happy to discover it stayed silky soft for days). But what struck me most was the Zen calm that I experienced afterwards. It felt as though there had been an energy shift, and I had a real sense of peace.

With my spa day coming to an end, I took the opportunity to absorb the riverside atmosphere once more, watching the boats passing back and forth. When I finally departed, I left with a feeling of immense revitalisation and restoration.

For those travelling to Bangkok, as well as those residing in Bangkok who are interested in the latest wellness treatments, The BDMS Wellness Clinic at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is your destination for a full head-to-toe, inside-and-out, recharging.