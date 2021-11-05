Anantara Spa launches a cannabis-infused treatment menu, the first of its kind in Thailand.

A blissful addition to its existing spa treatments, Anantara Spa announced the launch of a cannabis-infused treatment menu earlier this week. This contemporary addition fits in beautifully with their philosophy of drawing on the traditions of East and West to inspire deep relaxation, beautification, and healing. In terms of the inclusion of cannabis, Anantara Spa harnesses the restorative and anti-inflammatory components of the plant, and as a result, brings traditional healing properties of cannabis into modern wellness practices.

The Benefits of the Cannabis-infused Treatment Menu



Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and pain reduction elements, the medicinal properties of cannabis go beyond relaxation. Legalised merely a few years ago in Thailand, cannabis has been in the spotlight – especially recently – for its medicinal benefits. It’s been brought to the forefront of alternative therapies as part of the recent decriminalisation of certain parts of the plant.

Spa Treatments on the Cannabis-infused Menu

Treament 1: Restful Slumber Journey

Designed for travellers, the ‘Restful Slumber Journey’ treatment is the perfect antidote to long-haul flights. The 90-minute wind-down comprises of a full-body cannabis-infused aromatherapy massage, a cannabis salt-laden bath, and a cup of cannabis-infused tea.



Treatment 2: Cannabis Stress-release Journey

The ‘Stress-release Journey’ is an ideal treatment for office syndrome or any pain similar to it. This treatment unfurls any tensed muscle knots along the neck, the shoulder, and the spine. It achieves this by utilising the Luk Pra Kob, a cannabis-infused traditional Thai herbal compress ball.

Treatment 3: Head-to-toe Calming Journey

For the ultimate top-to-bottom pampering, the ‘Head-to-toe Calming Journey’ combines a blissful scalp massage incorporating cannabis-infused oil with cannabis-infused foot reflexology. It is a treatment designed to relieve deeper pains and repair damaged skin.

Anantara Spa’s cannabis-infused treatment menu is available at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Anantara Chiang Mai Hotel, and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort.

For more information, visit Anantara’s website.