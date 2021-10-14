The 5 Best Onsens to Visit in Bangkok This Weekend

Unwind, relax, and de-stress at these onsens that offer the authentic Japanese hot spring experience in Bangkok.

From the Land of the Rising Sun to the Land of Smiles, onsens have become a respected and revered leisure activity for many. Although visiting an onsen is the ultimate way to unwind, the benefits of these Japanese hot springs go beyond tranquility. Onsens also assist in making your skin more radiant, relaxing any strained muscles, flushing out toxins, and increasing blood circulation. All in all, it’s the perfect way to rejuvenate and relax, especially after months of lockdown.

Now that the ease of restrictions permits it, here are five onsens in Bangkok that offer the authentic Japanese hot spring experience.

Yunomori Onsen & Spa

The first authentic Japanese onsen and spa in the country, Yunomori Onsen & Spa combines the ancient Japanese onsen bathing culture with traditional Thai massage techniques, creating a uniquely relaxing experience for guests. Directly sourced from the thermal springs on Wat Wangkanai, the healing water’s temperatures and mineral content are designed to detoxify and relax the body.

For more information, visit Yunomori Onsen & Spa’s website.

Pañpuri Wellness

This luxury wellness brand offers a variety of onsen and wellness treatments including Onsen, Akasuri body Scrub, Onsen plus Akasuri Body Scrub, and Private Onsen. All of their onsen treatments embrace the brand’s philosophy of spiritual and physical enlightenment through ancient Eastern traditions of natural remedies. Located on the 12th floor of Gaysorn Tower, this haven of tranquility offers a spectacular view of the city’s skyline, too.

For more information, visit Pañpuri’s website.

Let’s Relax Onsen and Spa Thonglor

With franchises all around the country, Let’s Relax Onsen and Spa is one of the largest onsens in Bangkok. The venue provides hot baths enriched with luxurious minerals that are designed to protect, heal, and rejuvenate the body. Guests also have full-day access to other amenities including their saunas, steam rooms, Himalayan hot stone-bed baths, and cool-down rooms.

For more information, visit Let’s Relax Onsen and Spa’s website.

Kashikiri Onsen and Spa

If you prefer to bathe in the Japanese hot spring privately rather than with others, consider Kashikiri Onsen and Spa. They offer an array of private traditional Japanese onsens with elite spa packages and massages. If you prefer other wellness treatments, Kashikiri also offers body scrubs, facial treatments, body masks, and more.

For more information, visit Kashikiri Onsen and Spa’s website.

Yumoto Spa: Private Onsen

Escape the hustling and bustling city at Yumoto Spa: Private Onsen. For their onsen options, they offer a Private Onsen and Himalayan Salt Sauna experience. Yumoto’s starry night ceiling and contemporary interiors create the ultimate setting for relaxation. Other treatments offered include: Royal Thai Massage, Clarins Aromaphytocare, Body Scrub, and Aromatherapy.

For more information, visit Yumoto Spa: Private Onsen’s website.