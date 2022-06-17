Interested in Botox and Ultherapy? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The combination of Ultherapy and botox has become the ultimate gold standard for facial lifting.

As two of the most sought after non-surgical, anti-aging facial procedures, Ultherapy and botox have become household names in the beauty industry. For those new to the facial rejuvenation journey, there’s always the question as to which therapy they should go for. What many do not realise, however, is that the option of combining both treatments in one session could possibly offer the most effective result.

Before we touch on the topic of a combined Ultherapy and botox session, let’s start with getting to know what exactly they are and how they differ. Fundamentally, Ultherapy or most commonly known as “Ulthera,” is a non-surgical treatment that uses micro-focused ultrasound to generate controlled damage and stimulate collagen-rich layers within the skin. This process practically jump-starts the body’s natural ability to create new collagen for firming and toning results.

Meanwhile, botox – note that we’re using the uncapitalised ‘botox’ here to refer to the line- reducing injectable treatment using botulinum toxin type A in general, and not the trade name Botox in particular – inhibits contraction in targeted muscles and in turn smooths wrinkles and fine lines.

Ultherapy deals with skin sagging, while botox reduces lines and wrinkles. With different targets and results, they are non-interchangeable, but can even be performed together to achieve the best possible results.

However, having a combined session of Ultherapy and botox is easier said than done. For a start, it requires expertise from the medical practitioner who has to be proficient enough in both procedures to be able to determine the areas that require lifting from Ultherapy and specific spots where botox is needed. This can help minimise the dose of botulinum toxin type A, because some lines and wrinkles can become more shallow immediately after your Ultherapy treatment.

The most difficult part of the treatment is the identification of areas and energy levels of the device before the treatment, in accordance with the needs and concerns of each patient. Thanks to the latest method, Ultherapy® SPT, doctors can maximise the obtainable benefits of Ultherapy by combining three basic components: ‘See’, which involves using visualisation technology to identify the target tissue; ‘Plan’, which is the documentation of the target tissue to map out the treatment plan; and ‘Treat’, the safe delivery of energy to where it will be most beneficial while ensuring proper coupling and treatment technique.

In addition to this novel method, doctors also need to determine the individualised treatment approach by categorising patients into three treatment subtypes: standard, modified and customised, each subtype related to the thickness of the skin and depth of the target tissues. This highly specialised treatment is called Ultherapy Hyper-Personal Lift, which incorporates Real-Time Visualisation (MFU-V) technology that enables aestheticians to assess the composition of the skin and its structure so they can plan each step of the procedure with more accuracy and confidence and boost the efficiency of results, whether it is a plumped-up face, contoured jawline or smoother neck and under-eye areas.

The visualisation technology used during the pre-treatment step is instrumental in determining the post-Ultherapy injection as well, allowing doctors to deliver the line-reducing, face-slimming toxins where you really need them.

However, botox comes in all shapes and forms (and brands) and not all of them are created equal. Nowadays, patients seek the use of botox as early as in their teens, mostly for its face- contouring effect, not knowing that the regular use over a long period of time can cause “botox resistance”. In short, botox resistance refers to the condition where the efficiency of the treatment is reduced or becomes entirely ineffective. This is caused by the fact that our immune system is triggered to create neutralising antibodies due to the impurities such as proteins, inactive neurotoxins, or bacteria DNA in the botox.

One solution could be a new generation of botulinum toxin type A called German Toxin, the latest generation of Toxin. Formulated with zero impurities, this injectable works even for those with resistance to most types of botox. It is also highly recommended for first-time patients, so they can enjoy the benefits of the injection with no, or much lower risk of resistance, for a longer time.

