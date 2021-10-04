7 Boutique Gyms to Check Out as Gyms Re-open in Bangkok

Now that gyms and fitness centres are allowed to re-open, here are seven boutique gyms to check out for your next workout session.

While some of us have crushed those home workouts and have been consistent with morning runs, some of us struggle to work out without a gym or a gym-like environment. Lucky for the latter, fitness centres are now re-opening and you can finally attend those long-awaited pilates classes and barre sessions.

Especially if you’re a little tired of your regular gym or want to try something new, consider these seven boutique gyms and fitness centres for your next keep-fit session.

Physique 57

One of the most sought-after and eminent ballet barre training franchises in Bangkok, Physique 57 has long been a favourite amongst city dwellers. As the name suggests, the 57-minute barre session pivots on improving flexibility and endurance, and sculpting the muscles.

Locations: Sukhumvit 49, Sathorn, Phloenchit

For more information, visit Physique 57’s website.

Sindhorn Wellness by Resense

The Sindhorn Kempinksi Hotel Bangkok’s fitness centre is a contemporary workout studio equipped with cutting-edge apparatus, offering innovative classes led by experts. The wide range of classes offered includes ‘Bootcamp,’ ‘Ashtanga Yoga,’ and ‘Pilates Mat.’ Using digital tools to enhance your workout experience, this is a great option for tech-savvy gym-goers.

Location: Sindhorn Kempinksi Hotel Bangkok

For more information, visit Sindhorn Wellness by Resense’s website.

RYDE

A boutique indoor cycling studio, RYDE is the place to be if cycling is your go-to choice of workout. This venue offers numerous indoor cycling classes for individuals of all levels. While the urban studio is now open for physical classes, they still offer virtual classes, too.

Locations: Thonglor, Bangna

For more information, visit RYDE’s website.

F45

Short on time but big on results? F45 is famous for their revolutionary training system that requires only 45 minutes of your time. Ideal for those looking to quickly lose weight, get fit, and build strength, F45 gyms are renowned the world over. In Bangkok, there have two main locations, and plenty of swear-by-it fans, too.

Locations: Silom, Asok

For more information, visit F45’s website.

Absolute You

This multi-pronged boutique fitness studio has eleven franchises around Bangkok, making it the largest yoga, pilates, and rhythm cycling studio in the country. With a variety of workout classes on offer, Absolute You is a one-stop service for all things fitness.

Locations: Amarin Plaza, The Commons Thonglor, The Commons Saladaeng, and many more

For more information, visit Absolute You’s website.

The LAB Bangkok

Specialising in private training sessions for groups, The LAB Bangkok is a unique strength and conditioning facility. A boutique fitness studio located in the heart of Bangkok, their services range from personal training to group fitness classes to achieving specific individual targets. It’s a little more hardcore than some of the others on this list, but definitely worth it for fitness lovers.

Locations: Sukhumvit 31

For more information, visit The LAB Bangkok’s website.

BASE

The award-winning BASE gym is a favourite amongst Bangkokians. The sports and fitness centre offers a mix of HIIT and strength training sessions for various levels. BASE boasts its own data-driven system that tracks body composition and fitness markers to keep you motivated, and caters to both group and private classes.

Locations: Thonglor, Sathorn, Phloenchit

For more information, visit BASE’s website.