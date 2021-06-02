Growing up, we may have substantially raised our eyebrows questioning as to the properties of the so-called ‘infamous’ plant – cannabis. But with it being used more and more as of the essence in products and services ranging from skincare items, calming oils to food and beverages, its popularity has surprisingly been on the constant rise over the years. And now, the first ever Holistic Cannabis Wellness Experience in Thailand by Panpuri Wellness has just proved how the plant is your new best friend especially when you’re looking for a scientifically-proven calming effect.

For more than 2,000 years, cannabis has been an integral plant in Asian traditional medicine. During the reign of King Narai the Great in the 17th century, there were as well records of the widespread use of the herb in Thailand. Inspired by this heritage, Panpuri, together with the Golden Triangle Group, have worked to select the two best species out of over 10,000 of cannabis: Cannatonic (one of the top ten globally awarded strains) and Thai Stick (one of the world’s five best strains for medical use).

Sourced from the Northern part of Thailand, each plant is delicately hand-picked. Plus, the cleanliness and purification of water is also controlled by the RO system to prohibit any heavy metal contamination as part of Panpuri’s values of Clean Beauty.

The cannabis plant helps in mitigating physical and mental tension, stress, as well as exhaustion which, in returns, improves your sleep quality. It can also aid in escalating your appetite along with soothing the skin from redness and inflammation, thus strengthening the skin’s natural barrier. However, if used in excessive amount, it could instead backfire. But thanks to Panpuri, every product and service is compiled with laws and regulations to make sure that the amount used is safe for all guests.

Now that all is clear, here’s a 3-step journey to relieve your stress, ease your tension and soothe your soul and mind with Panpuri’s Cannabis Wellness Experience – a much-needed escapade from the unpredictable world of today.

Step 1: The Cannabis Herbal Bath

Immerse yourself in a cannabis-infused pool of serenity with the calming, aromatic fragrance of the plant concocting with lavender, rosemary and sweet basil. A series of Thai herbs, such as Plai, Lemongrass and Zedoary are put within the herbal bag and diffused into the water of the Cannabis Herbal Bath which also includes minerals transported from Fujikawaguchiko, Mount Fuji.

Step 2: The Steam Room and Himalayan Salt Sauna

Next, the Stream Room is where you can gently have your skin impurifications and toxins removed with the use of cannabis leaf and terpene blend oil. After that, detoxify your body with the Himalayan Salt Sauna to relieve aches and pains in your muscles and joints.

Step 3: Cannabis Wellness Bar

Once you’ve undergone the pamper sessions as steps one and two, the final step is to revitalise your body, soul and mind with Panpuri’s Wellness bar. Thoroughly crafted with a team of nutritionists, the menus included are infused with cannabis, low in calories and high in nutrients. The main ingredients are consisted of avocado, Vietnamese coriander, tomatoes, riceberry, spinach, mulberry and more.

Embark on this one-of-a-kind, holistic journey with Panpuri Wellness from now until September on the 12th floor of Gaysorn Tower. Cannabis spa treatments will also be available starting in August. To find out more, call 02 253 8899 or visit panpuri.com.