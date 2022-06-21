Wellness Review: Capella Bangkok’s Auriga Wellness Provides a Riverside Sanctuary

Capella Bangkok’s Auriga Wellness combines ancient wisdom with cutting-edge medi-spa innovations for an ultimate beauty and wellness experience.

Looking at the cosy green landscape encircling Capella Bangkok‘s Auriga Wellness, and the Chao Phraya River that flows beyond that, it’s not difficult to notice the multitude of inspirations the River of Kings has bestowed upon this urban sanctuary. From the aquatic theme and the way this wellness establishment borrows ancient therapeutic wisdoms and modern sciences from different cultures – Chinese, Thai, Indian and Western – Auriga Wellness reflects the vibrant, multicultural character brought to life by the activities along this majestic river.

Conceptualised by GOCO Hospitality, the award- winning spa and wellness developer, Auriga Wellness is a 1,074-square-metre facility featuring seven treatment rooms, a thermal bathing area, a tea lounge overlooking an outdoor garden, and a fully equipped fitness centre.

Skimming through the spa menu, there’s no way you can miss the aquatic inspiration and the diverse techniques deriving from different ancient cultures: traditional Chinese medicine, Indian healing rituals, and regional techniques such as tok sen (a hammer massage introduced to Bangkok by settlers from Chiang Mai). Treatments are designed with different therapeutic techniques to tackle specific health issues, such as ‘Ritual Relaxation’, which combines Thai-Indian massage rituals with aromatherapy to enhance blood circulation, while ‘Deep Diffuse’ uses a traditional Burmese massage technique to relieve muscle tension and alleviate chronic pains.

Apart from the sophisticated therapeutic techniques that have been proven effective in boosting the wellbeing and relieving some health issues, Auriga Wellness takes this wisdom to the next level by combining these techniques with one of the most innovative medi-spa facilities you can enjoy in Bangkok: The Vitality Pool, the Tepidarium chair, a rain shower, a sauna, and a steam room.

The choice of whether to enjoy these facilities prior to or after a treatment is entirely personal. However, our recommendation is to relax on the Tepidarium chair and soak in the pool if you go for a light, relaxing massage treatment. But if you opt for the more intense pressure and strokes of Deep Diffuse, it’s better to enjoy the facilities after the massage as the heat will help relieve muscle tension, pain, and inflammation.

These world-class facilities, however, are worth enjoying all on their own. By simply switching between relaxing on the chair immersed in the pool, using the sauna or steam, and then the rain shower with different options for atmospheric light and sounds, you can indulge in a holistic healing and relaxation experience through water and temperature.

The facilities around the Vitality Pool aren’t the only innovative feature at Auriga Wellness. The true science-based highlight of the centre is none other than the facial treatments curated by 111Skin – a luxury skincare line developed by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides – loved by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, and Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley. As the only hotel spa in Thailand to exclusively offer treatments developed by the brand, Auriga Wellness combines holistic therapies with the efficacy of 111Skin’s different product lines to tackle special skin issues – such as Celestial Black Diamond for lifting, the Regenerative line with cryotherapy to energise and detoxify the skin, or the iconic Y Theorem Repair Serum Nac Y2 with the deep muscle Indian facial massage to repair, restore, and strengthen the complexion.

The facial treatment process is a journey of both beauty enhancement and relaxation. Starting with a gentle facial cleanse, the skillful hands of the therapist will make your stresses melt away. The serum is slowly massaged into the skin before the brand’s revered sheet mask is placed on your face. To relax the mind and boost the skin’s ability to absorb nutrients from the sheet mask, the therapist will then give you a light massage. The session ends with another massaging of the remaining essence into the face after removing the mask, leaving your skin soft, plump, and energised.

As we’re likely to leave our nourished face like this until bedtime, those planning to enjoy the Vitality Pool and other facilities (together with a facial treatment) are recommended to use the facilities first and get the facial treatment as your final spa procedure.

Aside from specific spa treatments for both face and body, Auriga Wellness also offers wellness activities for guests who want to immerse in a total wellness experience – such as yoga, tai chi, personal training, TRX workouts and Muay Thai.

Auriga Wellness is open daily from 10am until 10pm.

For more information and reservations, please call 065 998 4648, or email auriga.bangkok@capellahotels.com.