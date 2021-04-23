Clinique La Prairie has launched its first flagship outlet outside of Europe sprawls across two levels at the St. Regis Bangkok.

The legend of La Prairie was born from the idea that the key to longevity was not merely adding years to life, but adding vitality to years. This quest led Dr. Paul Niehans, its founder, to his pioneering research on cellular therapy, and later to the development of his patented cellular complex formula. This, in turn, has become the well-guarded, secret ingredient that powers the Swiss luxury skincare brand.

Today, the brand’s premium skincare ranges are all developed based on the doctor’s cutting-edge cellular complex. This amazing formula, and its extraordinary processes, are available through a range of treatments found exclusively at Clinique La Prairie facilities in Switzerland and Spain. And while the original location, on the shores of Lake Geneva in Montreux, and others might still be out of reach for some time due to travel restrictions, health and wellness enthusiasts in Bangkok can now revel in the fact that Clinique La Prairie’s first flagship outlet outside of Europe has opened right here in the Thai capital.

As soon as I step into the foyer of our city’s very own Clinique La Prairie, located on the 15th floor of The St. Regis Bangkok, I leave the hectic pace of the city life behind me. Sprawled across two levels, the facility measures 1,500 square metres and perfectly blends the rich heritage of the Swiss house with the refinement and sophistication of this iconic Bangkok hotel. The swanky lounge area is conceived in an indulgent palette of glossy creams and beige marble, all accentuated by soft lighting. The design and décor of the lounge takes a minimalist approach that is aesthetically pleasing and acts as a therapeutic introduction of what’s to come.

Beyond this area lie 10 treatment rooms (including couples’ suites), as well as a hammam facility, a Thai massage room, and massage therapy rooms. The relaxation facilities are separated based on gender, and fan across both levels, replete with floating pods, hot and cold plunge pools, Thai herbal steam rooms, and a foot reflexology water wall. Guests are encouraged to enjoy refreshments and indulge in these complimentary facilities 45 minutes prior to their actual treatment.

Back at the lounge, assistant spa manager Sinead Henry guides me through the gamut of facial and body treatments, as well as the signature healing therapies on offer. “Each of our treatments have been uniquely crafted for Bangkok,” she informs me, “created in tandem with our Swiss team, who have also trained every therapist here. So, what our guests experience here is quite different from all your regular Thai massages.

“Our facial and body treatments, which include body wraps and scrubs, have been created by Swiss Perfection,” she goes on to say. “The key ingredient in the products used for these treatments is Cellular Active IRISA, which is taken from the root cells of the iris germanica, a plant known for its high antioxidant properties. It works deep within the skin, preserving collagen and increasing tissue oxygenation and cell metabolism, and is very effective for anti-ageing. The full range of products for facial and body treatments is only available here in Thailand.”

Later, after a full consultation with a spa professional, I am all set to begin my treatment. As the curtains are drawn closed in my private oasis, I am symbolically cut off from the outside world. For my treatment, I have chosen one of Clinique La Prairie’s signature healing therapies, the ‘Revitalising Massage’. Over the course of 90 minutes, my therapist employs mind and body energy healing techniques such as lithotherapy (stone and crystal healing), to apply precise acupressure methods in key areas, together with rhythmical massage strokes in sweeping movements to stimulate blood flow.

The treatment aims to approach wellbeing on a physiological level, going far beyond just relaxation. This begins during consultation with a selection of house oils. The Signature blend used for my chosen massage is crafted using clove and bergamot, and is formulated exclusively for this facility. The subtle aroma not only nourishes my skin, but also doubles as a detoxing remedy to fatigue, anxiety, pain, and many more minor ailments. The uplifting scent and restorative properties of the oil is also found in the shower amenities, as well as the in-house fragrance and the burners and diffusers.

It’s safe to say that the therapeutic nature of the massage left me feeling good on the inside and out. In fact, the nourishing effects of the oil lingered on my skin for days on end, thus making good on the brand’s promise of a truly transformative wellness journey.

For the last eight decades, through a holistic and preventive approach to health, La Prairie has continually strived towards excellence in the field of beauty and wellness. With inspiration derived from the four key pillars of longevity – namely medical care, nutrition, movement, and wellbeing – the brand fuses precision, innovation, the finest ingredients, and the most exclusive of experiences, all with a results-driven focus. At every Clinique La Prairie, guests are lovingly taken on the true path to rejuvenation.

This story was first published in the April 2021 issue of Prestige Thailand.

Visit shop.burdathailand.com to purchase or subscribe for the magazine.