Discover What Makes Capella’s Auriga One of Bangkok’s Leading Luxury Spas

With the end of one year behind us, and the start of another before us, it’s time to shed old pains and burdens and begin afresh. And where better to find rejuvenation than at Auriga, the Capella Bangkok’s luxury spa?

Capella is one of the brightest stars in the night sky – it’s actually made of two yellow stars that appear as one – and so it’s no coincidence that the Capella Bangkok hotel is named after this beautiful celestial body. The whole space radiates warmth and light, and upon walking into the property, an alluring, soothing scent wafts through the air.

The property is nestled within a quiet section of the Chao Phraya River, and it takes full advantage of this magnificent location. Each room has a superb view of the water, and some even have a plunge pool in which to submerge and watch the setting sun reflecting on Bangkok’s iconic lifeline.

But Capella Bangkok is also home to a gorgeous spa named Auriga, and it was here that I treated myself to a luxurious body treatment, hoping to shed my 2022 skin and reveal a refreshed and rejuvenated version of me. I don’t know about you, but towards the end of the calendar year my body starts to feel weary and weighed down by 365 days’ worth of stress, schedules, and deadlines.

Upon entering the spa, I was wrapped in understated opulence from my very first step. From the service to the decor, each part of the journey is designed with the overall “experience” in mind. Auriga, incidentally, is the charioteer constellation in which the star Capella resides, and the “driving force” here is a desire to immerse guests in stellar indulgence.

Before the treatment began, I filled out the necessary form, which also allowed me to highlight any areas of focus I felt I might need. As someone who works on their laptop all day, I’m unfortunately an occasional victim of ‘Office Syndrome’, so I listed focusing on my shoulders as a must. I was then shown to the changing room, which was fully equipped with digital lockers, hair dryers, and Aesop brand lotions and potions for hair and skin, as well as my gown and slippers (so that I could move around the spa area comfortably).

Things began with a dip in the vitality pool so that I could begin to relax, and it was utterly tranquilising; the warmth and the bubbles melting away any worries that I had been carrying. I then sashayed my way over to the steam room to relax even further. Finally, I tried the experience shower, where I played with every setting at least twice because it was so refreshing after a hot steam. The shower transported me into what seemed like a drizzly tropical rainstorm, and I was soon far and away from my daily life.

I was then whisked to one of the treatment rooms by my helpful therapist. I had decided to try ‘toksen’, a less well- known Thai massage which uses a wooden mallet, traditionally made from the wood of a tamarind tree, to really loosen up the muscles. This might sound intimidating, but it’s actually an ancient style of massage that originated long ago up in the northern region of Thailand. ‘Tok’ refers to the sound that the hammer makes, and ‘sen’ is the name of the meridian lines according to Thai holistic practices, so the idea of this massage is to not only work on the person’s outside, but also realign the person’s energy on the inside.

My therapist started things with a foot bath, after which I climbed onto the very comfortable treatment bed, ready to be hammered and pampered. The massage was incredibly intuitive, and my therapist could easily find the pockets of tension hidden in my muscles; deftly working them out using both the mallet and her own exceedingly experienced hands.

The hammering did create a bit of throbbing, but I can only describe it as a healing pain. There were times when it was uncomfortable, but area by area my body started to unwind in a way that was very different to a normal massage. In addition, a hot herb compress was used to ease any mildly unpleasant lingering effects.

It was as if I was being tenderised, and I enjoyed the feeling of being soft and supple instead of my usual rigidness. Of course, this isn’t to say that the pain is unbearable in any way. In fact, I was so relaxed that I enjoyed a snooze during the treatment (much to my therapist’s delight).

As per the instructions on my form, my therapist paid extra attention to my shoulders, and they eventually came down from around my ears to settle back to where they should be normally. She actually remarked on how much tension I carried, but she had truly worked wonders to remove most of it. When I was woken up and ready to leave, I felt like a light, airy, fluffy marshmallow, sauntering back to the changing room with a brand-new body in tow.

After a warm lemongrass tea, and a perfume-y, fruity snack, I headed to the hotel’s Phra Nakhon restaurant to nourish my body after such a glorious reawakening. I found myself sat in a quaint sunroom on the river’s edge, where I was served a macrobiotic medley made with traditional Thai ingredients, including wrapped betel leaves, soft tofu, lotus soup, chickpea and tempeh curry, and steamed barramundi (with a delectable mango sticky rice for dessert, one of my absolute favourites!).

Each dish was light, fresh, fragrant and utterly exquisite, and after the treatment the meal felt cleansing and balancing, staying true to the concept of macrobiotic diets. It was like a tonic. If the massage was what I needed to relax, then this is what I was craving to reinvigorate. Capella even has a little garden on its grounds where it grows some of the ingredients for its dishes, boosting its sustainability credentials for an extra dose of feel-good too.

As I departed from the Capella Bangkok, what struck me as unique was the way it exhibits its own brand of luxury: at once warm, cosy, and nurturing. Having visited Capella Ubud in Bali, for a magnificent jungle dining experience under the stars, I can see that this concept runs throughout the brand as part of its underlying DNA. This is luxury redefined, and upon leaving I felt I was redefined too… ready for the new year and ready to showcase my new self.

For more information about Auriga, click here.