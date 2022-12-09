9 Festive Candles and Perfumes That Will Bring Christmas into Your House

For a little something that could transform your house into a festive winter wonderland, light up or open any one of these fragrances, diffusers and candles that have just been launched this holiday season.

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas! With the bevvy of new releases perfuming our air with spicy, warming cinnamons and fresh pines, it’s not the holidays yet but it sure feels like it.

Shop the latest holiday fragrances, diffusers, and candles below.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Holiday Candles Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s holiday trio of candles are a walk down memory lane – Mon beau Sapin recalls the resinous fragrance of a forest stroll, Pain d’épices brings to mind scrumptious and warm gingerbread right out of the oven, and Pomme d’amour is a childhood favourite – delicious and sweet notes of candy apple. Shop Here

Veiled Moon Intention Candle Set This limited edition gift set is The New Moon’s first-ever candle, made in collaboration with HIUCHI Ceramics and The Broken Desk. Beautifully hand-poured into individually numbered ceramic renderings of the moon, the vessel can be repurposed later on, or even refilled with your scent of choice. The set comes with a specially selected raw crystal point (also of your own choice) to help enhance your intentions when you burn the candle. Shop Here

Addition Studios Tea Tree Incense Burner This designer incense set by Addition Studio includes a brass holder, ash catcher and 15 incense sticks in a purifying scent that’ll help to clear your head as well as negative energy in your space. Simply flip the lid on the holder, insert the incense and light to commence your relaxation/ meditation ritual. Available to shop at The New Moon. Shop Here

Acqua di Parma Holiday Season candles Three new fragrances join the Acqua di Parma family this holiday season. Panettone, packaged in a vibrant yellow, awakens the senses with the scent of traditional Frutti d’Oro Christmas cake. The verdant-hued Bosco blends the smell of pine needles with the invigorating scent of eucalyptus and warming cloves. Lastly, the bright red Magia Del Camino is the perfect dose of cosy and woody, a fragrance that recalls the crackling of a burning fire with warm notes of incense and a touch of amber. Shop Here

Diptyque Holiday Collection 2022 Diptyque has launched a whole host of Christmas offerings – from holiday scents, an extravagant advent calendar, to a luxurious home fragrance diffuser – but what’s caught our eye is the delicate lantern and carousel ornaments that balance atop the Maison’s iconic candles and emit a soft glow. Perfect for enchanting winter nights. Shop Here

Atelier Cologne Cèdre Atlas Eau de Parfum For its winter collection, Atelier Cologne has packaged the Cédre Atlas fragrance in a special gold embossed bottle. The scent itself is the embodiment of winter: crisp citrus that’s almost like a stroll across a frozen forest path, enveloped in woody tones of cedar and papyrus. Shop Here

Byredo Trois Encens The practice of burning incense has returned with a renewed fervour as the new gen becomes more and more attuned to their wellness and spirituality. At Byredo, three of their most iconic scents – Biblothèque, Tree House and Burning Rose – are reborn as incense sticks, their heady vapors creating the right conditions for cleansing and healing amidst the end-of-the-year madness. Shop Here

Serge Lutens Collection Noire Xmas Limited Set This Christmas season, Serge Lutens invites us into his miniature marine universe (inspired by his horoscope, the Pisces) through the beautiful illustrations on the holiday packaging. Inside, you’ll find the L’Orpheline EDP, a spicy yet delicate scent that contains notes of pepper, musk and incense. The limited set comes with the original perfume in 50ml plus a purse spray in a smaller 10ml bottle. Available now at Serge Lutens boutiques at K11 Musea and ifc mall. Shop Here