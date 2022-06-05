The Peninsula Bangkok Celebrates Global Wellness Day with a Weekend Retreat

The Peninsula Bangkok is taking Global Wellness Day to another level with a three-day Wellness Festival to be held from June 10-12, 2022. In celebration of the Art of Happiness, a range of exercise programs and wellness-related activities are lining up for its exclusive customers on these special days.

As we’re leaving the first half of 2022 behind, let’s take some time off and pamper our hard-working body and soul on Global Wellness Day this Saturday, June 11. At The Peninsula Bangkok, guests are invited to participate in the event where physical and mental wellbeing is prioritised for three whole days. A robust line-up of activities and seminars include yoga, pilates, Aqua Fit, Zumba, Piloxing, HIIT, Muay Thai, Sound Therapy, healthy cooking workshops, and more.

To make sure you don’t miss any fun activities, book the Wellness Festival Stay Package and enjoy your weekend stress-free. The staycation package includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast and a healthy lunch set for two persons at River Cafe and Terrace. Guests will also be granted a two-day pass ticket to the festival and the cocktail event on June 12, too.

The Wellness Festival Stay Package is priced at THB15,100 net for two persons. Advance reservation is required at the hotel’s website or 02 020 2888.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Peninsula Bangkok]