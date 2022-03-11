6 Luxury Massage Oils to Pamper your Skin this Season

Do your skin a service and add these luxury body and massage oils to your skincare collection.

With the temperatures rising and the humidity increasing, it is vital to keep our skin hydrated and moisturised. Although we tend to turn to body lotions to quench our skin’s thirst, this is often a temporary fix and not always long-lasting. Therefore, body oils are a great addition to your skincare collection. While keeping the skin moisturised, this wellness staple also assists in relaxing your mind, offers a nourishing glow, and, of course, improves your body’s overall health.



THANN Lavender & Rosemary Bath & Massage Oil

An esteemed Thai wellness brand, THANN fuses the art of natural therapy with dermatological science, resulting in products formulated from botanicals. From their assemblage of five massage oils, we recommend the ‘Lavender & Rosemary Bath & Massage Oil.’ Among numerous benefits, lavender assists with sleep support and rosemary is considered a cognitive stimulant.

Erb Eastern Treat Body Oil

Erb believes in creating products that deliver health benefits and induce a sensorial experience, and the brand achieves this by coalescing traditional wisdom with modern femininity. Nourish your skin with their ‘Eastern Treat Body Oil’ which boasts a compilation of oils extracted from jasmine, sesame, and rice bran. Jasmine oil is a tonic for radiant skin, sesame oil acts as an antioxidant, and rice bran oil is suitable for acne-prone skin.

HARNN Oriental Herbs Natural Body Oil Spray

Next on the list is another respected Thai wellness brand, HARNN. The brand’s ‘Oriental Herbs Natural Body Oil Spray’ is suitable for all skin types. The nourishing and hydrating oil is a blend of camellia oleifera seed oil, rice bran oil, safflower oil, and vegetable squalane, all of which help maintain soft, smooth, and healthy skin. The oil’s all-natural refreshing aroma is a combination of the essential oils of lemongrass, kaffir lime, and mint.

Organika Aromatic Milk Bath & Massage Oil

Organika specialises in all things aroma and scents. All of the brand’s products are the result of the implementation of organic ingredients and hand-picked distinctive admixtures. We’re recommending the ‘Aromatic Milk Bath & Massage Oil Memoirs of Sunrise’ from their collection of four massage oils. All of the components in the oil are beneficial in various ways: jojoba oil comes with healing properties, olive provides relief from sun damage, and magnolia extract has a strong antimicrobial effect. Expect a citrus-based scent for this one.

Divana Mango Mantra Mega Vitamin Massage & Body Oil

Divana pivots on tranquility and health, and offers a plethora of wellness products. In terms of massage and body oils, the key ingredients of the ‘Mango Mantra Mega Vitamin Massage & Body Oil’ are mango seed oil which helps with dryness and irritation; grapefruit oil which helps treat skin conditions; and vanilla oil which carries antibacterial properties.

Pañpuri Solitude Soothing Milk Bath and Body Massage Oil

We’re concluding the list with Pañpuri’s ‘Solitude Soothing’ milk bath and body massage oil. The sublime blend of Tahiti oil, aloe extract, and lemongrass oil leaves the skin smooth and delicately scented. ‘Solitude Soothing’ evokes an atmosphere of relaxation and is beneficial for stress relief.

