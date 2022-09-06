5 Pampering Spa Packages to Book This September

From one full day in the onsen to a waist-slimming treatment, we believe these spa packages will help carry you through the rest of September 2022.

Fatigued? Dehydrated? Mentally exhausted? A spa session may be the best solution for that. Whilst we’ve long known and loved a classic Thai massage, this September, there are so many more interesting spa treatments and packages available. Here are the most interesting ones we’ve got our eye on.

[Hero and featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]

Spa Treatments and Packages to try this September

Clinique La Prairie stands out from others with its state-of-the-art personalised therapies for each customer. Along with the wellness perspectives, proven scientific methods are also incorporated to ensure optimal results whether it’s to eliminate stress, heal bodies and minds, or reshape your waistline. The luxurious retreat offers enticing massages, IV drip sessions, and even a cryolipolysis COOLTECH treatment to slim up your abdomen.

The offers are on until September 14, 2022 and valid through January 31, 2023. For more information, contact Line Official @CliniqueLaPrairie.

More than an immersive spa session, The Peninsula Bangkok is offering a whole day of wellness retreats by the Chao Phraya River. The Wellness Day Pass package includes a 90-minute treatment consisting of a Relaxing or a Thai Massage, access to the three-tiered swimming pool, a complimentary mocktail, and a series of ‘Wellness Activities.’ Burn some calories and ease your muscles within one day amid this relaxing atmosphere.

The Wellness Day Pass at The Peninsula Bangkok is available from Monday to Thursday from 9am-5pm until March 31, 2023. For more information, contact 02 020 2888.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai in collaboration with HARNN Heritage Spa started an oasis spa that values the longevity of the body, mind, and soul through nature-inspired treatments. All spa treatments combine ancient eastern techniques together with the modern day’s cosmetic repertoire. For a limited time, Amaranth Spa is offering a buy-one-get-one-free Siamese Aromatic Body Massage with five aromatic oils to help awaken your skin and relax your muscles.

The Siamese Aromatic Body Massage package is valid from September 10 until December 4, 2022 from Monday to Friday from 10am-10pm. For more information, contact 02 056 9999.

Onsen addicts must not miss these exclusive September packages from PAÑPURI Wellness, as they let you choose between a Onsen Day Pass or an Onsen Plus Akasuri Body Scrub. Apart from the hot tub, the peaceful sanctuary also offers traditional Thai massages, herbal compress massages, body scrubs, and much more that can be paired with the Signature Holistic Massage, Holistic Detox Day, and Private Onsen & Wellness Experience for Couples packages.

PAÑPURI Wellness packages are valid through February 15, 2023 on selected dates. For more information, contact, 02 253 8899.

Auriga Wellness is inspired by a contemporary and ancient Asian wisdom theme through a soulful design and calming treatments. This month, we’ve got our eye on the aromatic Thai Herbal Healing, a reinvigorating Body Pure, and a prolonged 120-minute Pure Bliss x 111SKIN treatment. On top of the relaxing treatments, perks like complimentary access to the Vitality Area, steam room, snacks ,and organic tea will also be granted.

The packages are valid through November 30, 2022. For more information, contact 02 098 3888.

