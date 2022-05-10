Simple ways to look after your mental well-being at all times

Good mental health is extremely important for everyone. It affects everything, from personal well-being to social bondings and physical health for many. Keeping the mind fit and stress-free, is therefore necessary.

The more people become alienated, due to various reasons, the more adversely affected is their mental health as loneliness can induce stress, panic attacks, anxiety and in worse cases, depression. In case of an adverse mental health condition, constant emotional and psychological support is required.

Mental well-being and lifestyle

A study conducted by researchers from the Department of Psychiatry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK, found that lifestyle factors play an “important role in positively modifying medical and psychiatric diseases and their associated morbidity and mortality.” Thus, mental well-being is connected to lifestyle. So, this also means that certain routines, if followed properly, can help keep the mind fit.

The routines are simple; they can be made part of one’s daily life with little effort but they go a long way in building focus, re-energising the mind and revitalising the spirit.

Make a s chedule, a nd s tick t o i t

Feeling lost and directionless is most common among people suffering from mental health issues. Charting out a routine will ensure that you get up with a purpose every day and move forward smoothly. Studies have also emphasised on the importance of making and following a routine. One also derives a sense of control and feels productive when they know what tasks are supposed to be accomplished on a particular day. So, pamper yourself in the shower, take out your favourite pair of pyjamas and start your day.

Time f or a d igital d etox

Try to disconnect yourself from social media and gadgets once in a while, especially stop mindlessly scrolling when you are trying to relax. A digital detox helps improve sleep and attention span, while also giving some much-needed rest to your eyes. Moreover, research has also found that people who don’t use social media often have lower symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Exercise f or t hose h appy h ormones

Want to feel energetic and happy throughout the day? Try to inculcate exercising in your daily routine. Start small, with 5-10–minute sessions. The advantage: a study published in the journal Maturitas said that workouts help release neurochemicals like endorphins, serotonin and norepinephrine, which ensure a positive mood and reduce stress. Choose any form of physical activity — yoga, aerobics, dancing or HIIT — and practise it regularlyYou can also kick off your workout routine with a short meditation session for a little mental well-being boost before doing anything else.

Find time for those you love

An 80-year-long research from Harvard reports that connecting with people is not only one of our basic psychological needs but also a crucial determinant of our well–being. Try checking up on your friends and family once in a while via texts, calls or video calls. It feels good to listen to and be able to share your feelings with someone you trust.

Journaling

Try to practice gratitude, even if it is for the simplest of things in your life. An American Psychological Association research proves that writing even five things you are grateful about once a week has the power to greatly enhance your mood and mental well-being for the good.

Time to learn a new skill

Planning to learn how to strum a guitar like a pro? If your answer is yes, then now is the time. What’s better than experiencing the joy of learning something new or creating art that’s your own. Learn a new language, bake scrumptious delicacies or start writing a book — choose whatever makes your heart fill with joy.



(Main and featured image: Catalin Pop/Unsplash)