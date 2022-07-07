The Most Relaxing Spa Packages to Indulge in Bangkok This July

From fruity exfoliation to a zero-gravity pool, we believe these spa packages will help carry you through the rest of July 2022.

Fatigued? Dehydrated? Mentally exhausted? A spa session may be the best solution for that. Whilst we’ve long known and loved a classic Thai massage, this July, there are so many more interesting spa treatments and packages available. Here are the best ones we’ve got out eye on.

[Hero and featured image credit: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok]

Surrounded by serene landscaped gardens, Auriga Wellness provides a soulful place to break away from the bustling city. The Soothe and Bliss, Unwind, and 111SKIN Gentle Touch therapies are included as special offers this month, yet what we’ll be looking forward to along with these sessions are the complimentary experiences. Each treatment comes with complimentary access to the Vitality Area – with sauna, steam room, experience shower and more – and a set of macrobiotic snacks and organic tea. Just enough to make us want to linger on all day.

The Soothe and Bliss and Unwind is priced at THB3,900; 111SKIN Gentle Touch at THB4,800 per person. All vouchers are valid through October 31, 2022.

On the 7th floor of the Siam Kempinski Hotel lies the sanctuary of Kempinski the Spa. Providing a hidden oasis in the centre of the shopping district, Kempinski the Spa’s various wellness programs are designed to relax, energise, and relieve bodies and minds. For a limited time, the 75-minute Classic Oil or Thai Massage programs are enhanced with an additional 25 minutes of back, neck and shoulder massage. Through the hands of skilled therapists, you will be fully re-energised in 100 minutes.

The massage voucher is valid through October 31, 2022 and is priced from THB5,555.

The extravagant facilities at the Sindhorn Wellness by Resense are undeniably one of the most impressive wellness experiences in Bangkok. Therefore, it’s about time you tried the 90-minute Day Nap Flotation & Thermal Experience program which lets you drift in a zero-gravity private Epsom salt pool, followed by exposure to the contrasting hot and cold Thermal Experience. For gents, definitely also try the 60-minute Gentleman’s Tonic and Massage to purify and hydrate fatigue skin.

The vouchers are valid until September 30, 2022 upon advanced booking. Prices start at THB2,500 net per person.

Since long exposure to the sun can dehydrate and strip away the skin’s nutrients, The Okura Spa has created a refreshing and zesty ‘Tropical Fruit Brighter Scrub’ therapy to cater specifically to summer skin. The scrub includes a blend of acidic fruit extracts like papaya, mango, and mandarin, of which AHA substance contained within will help to exfoliate dead skin cells on the surface. This naturally derived scrub will pave the way for brighter skin to shine, while leaving it firm and rich in minerals.

‘Tropical Fruit Brighter Scrub’ is available at The Okura Spa, The Okura Prestige Bangkok on Wednesday to Sunday during 10am-8pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000 or email spa@okurabangkok.com.

