5 Spa Packages for Ultimate Relaxation this March 2022

This month, make time for yourself and unwind at these peaceful spa rooms for the ultimate self-pampering session.

There’s no better activity to pamper yourself with than an exclusive spa session. The quiet, relaxing, alone time is good for your body and mind to take rest. That being said, this month offers a wide range of spa treatments for you to immerse yourself in. Here are our top picks for March 2022.

The Anantara Siam Bangkok is offering several limited spa packages this March 2022. For a simple relaxation, go for the 90-minute Stress Release Massage, which will relieve tired muscles. Those with a sweet tooth will love the 60-minute Stress Release Massage that comes followed by a Glamorous High Tea session. The most exciting spa deal of all, however, is the ‘Spacation in the City.’ As its name suggests, guests will get to enjoy a restful night in a Deluxe Room, a buffet breakfast for two, and a 60-minute Thai or aroma massage for two.

All Anantara Spa deals, except for the 90-minute Stress Release Massage, are available until March 6, 2022, and can be used within this month.

The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel’s luxury wellness centre boasts multiple innovative self-care stations that aim beyond physical health. If you’re here for the spa, choose from a 60-minute Aroma Facial & 30-minute Scalp Massage and a 60-minute Scrub & 30-minute Foot Massage. Alternatively if you’re looking for a more holistic retreat, turn to The Wellness Day Offer, which includes a spa session, a day-pass to the pool and gym, and a signature Thermal Experience.

The Sindhorn Wellness Spa deals are available from March 2 until June 30, 2022.

One of the things we love at PAÑPURI Organic Spa is how guests can customise their own massage sessions. In the 90-minute ‘As You Like It Personalised Massage’, guests are given options of various types of massage and massage oil. They can specify the body areas that need special treatment as well. Moreover, this March 2022, PAÑPURI also provides a facial massage for instant skin firmness using its ArunaYouth™ Defying Gravity Age Delay treatment. The application of ArunaYouth, PAÑPURI’s antioxidant complex, will help firm up facial muscles, smoothing out wrinkles, and calming the puffiness around the eyes.

PAÑPURI offers are available through March 13, 2022 only.

Chi was named after the universal life force that dictates human well-being according to Chinese philosophy. Based on many time-honoured Asian methods, Chi the Spa aims to rejuvenate the body and soothe the senses through its holistic treatments. This month, don’t miss out on Chi’s wellness limited deals including a 90-minute and 120-minute body treatment or massage, a simple body-replenishing session that will calm your skin and soul.

Chi spa deals are valid until March 6, 2022 only.

The Anantara Riverside Resort is back with its signature cannabis treatments and more. This month, the spa is presenting three individual options for the full 90 minutes of indulgence. These include the Restful Slumber Journey foot and body massage, Head to Toe Calming Journey foot and scalp massage, and finally, the Cannabis Stress Release Journey foot and body compress massage. Just like the Anantara Siam Bangkok, the Spacation package is also applicable here.

All spa deals are available until March 6, 2022 and can be used until June 30, 2022.

