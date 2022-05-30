4 Spa Packages to Celebrate Global Wellness Day in June

In honour of Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 11, 2022, let’s pamper ourselves and try to live well with these fulfilling spa packages in June 2022.

This Global Wellness Day may be a good chance to take a moment to balance our physical and mental health. Since nothing is more important than health, we highly encourage you to indulge in these dreamy spa packages, not only for one day but for the whole of June.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Okura Prestige]

i.sawan Residential Spa & Club

i.sawan Spa at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is another spa sanctuary joining the cannabis wellness hype. With the newest addition of ‘Cannabis-Infused Spa Relaxation’, guests will relax into a body massage and body scrub session that incorporates Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil as the key ingredient. The oil promotes a wonderful depth of aroma that soothes the mind and muscles as well as detoxifying and hydrating the skin. Both Cannabis Sativa Body Massage and Body Scrub treatments are recommended together for a total 120-minute session of rejuvenation and relaxation.

‘Cannabis-Infused Spa Relaxation’ is available every day from 9am to 10pm, from 1st June 2022 onwards. Treatments’ prices start from THB2,400++. For more information or reservations, contact i.sawan Residential Spa & Club at 02-254-6310 or visit the website.

Quan Spa

As June also marks the official arrival of the rainy season in Thailand, Quan Spa at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park celebrates the blooming of new lives with ‘Monsoon Healing,’ a quartet treatment designed to revive and stimulate the senses. The signature treatments of the series are Stress Away, a holistic 120-minute therapy that includes an aroma massage and brief facial enhancement, and Volcanic Hot Stone Massage, a full 90-minute regimen of hot stones and warm coconut oil. For those who prefer it old-school, Siam Oriental Massage and Aromatherapy Massage are the traditional favourites that help ease tension and increase circulation throughout the body.

The ‘Monsoon Healing’ promotion is available daily from 11am to 9pm between June 1 and July 31, 2022. For more information, call 02 059 5832, or book visit the website.

Sindhorn Wellness by Resense

Sindhorn Wellness by Resense merges self-pampering and family time together in its special parent-and-kid spa programs. These spa sessions only use hypo-allergenic products that are safe for young ones, allowing kids to relax with the aroma and gentle massages amid comfy surroundings. In the ‘With a Little Angel’ therapy, let your little one enjoy a grape seed massage oil and take some time for yourself to boost mind and body in the aromatic spa. Otherwise, the professional therapists can also help you find the one suitable massage for your kid through the ‘Just for a Little One’ program.

The treatments are applicable for children aged 5-10 years old. The prices start at THB2,000++ per child. For more information and reservation, contact 02 095 9999 or visit the website.

The Okura Spa

Having just celebrated its 10th magnificent year of Omotenashi, or ‘Japanese art of luxurious hospitality,’ The Okura Prestige continues to surprise guests with its delicate services, especially this month with the ‘Sakura Escape’ Spa Treatment Package. The ultimate indulgence takes you into a three-hour treatment comprising of Sakura Body Scrub, Ta-Ke bamboo body massage relief, and Anti-Wrinkle and Firmness Ritual. If you’d like to step up your wellness game, book the ‘Luxury Escape’ Spa Staycation Package that invites you to a two-night staycation along with the three-and-a-half hour spa treatment, starting with Japanese Sake Bath Experience, Sakura Body Scrub, and Sakura Body Wrap, and ending with Hot Massage Candle.

The ‘Sakura Escape’ Spa Treatment is priced at THB10,100++ per person, ‘Luxury Escape’ at THB100,000++ for two persons. Both are available until December 31, 2022. For reservations and more information, call 02 687 9000.