4 Pampering Spa Treatments to Indulge in this Festive Season

To reward the body that has carried you through the whole year, retreat to these spa treatments during the festive season to really rejuvenate mind and soul.

Fatigued? Dehydrated? Mentally exhausted? A spa session may be the best solution for that. Whilst we’ve long known and loved a classic Thai massage, this festive season, there are so many more interesting spa treatments and packages available. Here are the most interesting ones we’ve got our eye on.

[Hero and featured image credit: Solne]

Spa Treatments and Packages to Treat Yourself to This Festive Season

Located in the centre of Bangkok, the wellness-centric clinic Solne combines the concept of aesthetics and wellbeing seamlessly in its clean, welcoming, and private space. Offering a list of services that range from facial treatments to injections, Solne’s signature treatments focus on easing the mind and body through the holistic approach of Himalayan Singing Bowl sound therapy. The 75-minute Solne Solstice of Youth, Timeless Touch, and Skin Serenity treatments don’t only leave rejuvenating effects on the skin but also alleviate stresses from your everyday hustle.

Solne is located on the 3rd floor of Mahanakhon Cube. For more information and reservations, contact 02 077 8684.

The Rosewood Bangkok celebrates vitality at the year’s end with the Lost Remedies series and a complete facial pampering session. One of their well-known treatments, the Langka-Suka derives its healing rituals from the Ayutthaya period, by utilising tian dam flower extract and hot stone massages to sooth muscle pain and stimulate blood circulation. On the other hand, the Rosewood Extreme 360 by EviDenS De Beauté takes the whole 90 minutes to rehydrate, brighten, recover, and firm up facial skin through an eight-step process.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 080 0088.

The Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort has recently announced the opening of BDMS Wellness Clinic Retreat situated inside the resort’s lush territory. Supported by the largest operator of private hospitals in Thailand, BDMS, the clinic is also a wellness sanctuary that takes on a preventative healthcare approach. To explore its services, the three-night Detox Package is recommended to have your total health checked, ease into the Himalayan thermal therapy treatment and intravenous drip, enjoy a wellness breakfast and lunch, and more.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 476 0022.

Step into a sanctuary for the senses at Quan Spa this festive season and you’ll be presented with the most rejuvenating massages and treatments. For fans of Thai massage, the Deep Renewal Massage introduces the time-honoured traditions of Thai wellness that help with muscle tension, blood circulation, and inner energy flow. Meanwhile, the Aroma Fusion Massage aims to relieve anxiety through the use of essential oils. For a combined session of exfoliation and massage, opt for the Bright & Shine, which includes a 30-minute body scrub and a 60-minute Aroma Fusion Massage.

The Festive Pampering promotion at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is available until January 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5832.