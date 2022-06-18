Wellness Review: TRIA Medical Wellness Helps You Enhance Your Inner Beauty

At TRIA Medical Wellness Center, medical practitioners like Dr. Pimchanok Bossagonruangruth take an integrated approach to health and wellness, all in a delightful urban spa retreat environment.

Located on Bangkok’s bustling Rama 9 Road, TRIA Medical Wellness Center is an urban spa retreat that has, since its opening, positioned itself as one of the world’s leading integrative medicine facilities; a place where medical doctors, nutritionists, chiropractors, acupuncturists and other specialists use a combination of techniques – alternating between Eastern and Western medicine – with the aim of creating a holistic approach towards achieving a healthier lifestyle. TRIA’s philosophy follows the idea that true wellness lies in the harmony of three essential health components: namely one’s elemental, structural, and emotional states. For these reasons, TRIA provides services that span these three components of each patient’s wellness journey to a healthy body and mind.