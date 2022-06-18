Wellness Review: TRIA Medical Wellness Helps You Enhance Your Inner Beauty

At TRIA Medical Wellness Center, medical practitioners like Dr. Pimchanok Bossagonruangruth take an integrated approach to health and wellness, all in a delightful urban spa retreat environment.
Located on Bangkok’s bustling Rama 9 Road, TRIA Medical Wellness Center is an urban spa retreat that has, since its opening, positioned itself as one of the world’s leading integrative medicine facilities; a place where medical doctors, nutritionists, chiropractors, acupuncturists and other specialists use a combination of techniques – alternating between Eastern and Western medicine – with the aim of creating a holistic approach towards achieving a healthier lifestyle. TRIA’s philosophy follows the idea that true wellness lies in the harmony of three essential health components: namely one’s elemental, structural, and emotional states. For these reasons, TRIA provides services that span these three components of each patient’s wellness journey to a healthy body and mind.
Healthcare services at TRIA cover personalised diagnosis, as well as counseling with medical and integrative doctors, all of which is designed to properly address each patient’s unique health issues and, in turn, provide functional, lifestyle, and alternative strategies. For those seeking to enhance their own radiant beauty, TRIA offers a wide range of state-of-the-art medi-aesthetic services. Meanwhile, for those seeking to unwind, TRIA offers premium massage services, world-famous relaxation treatments, and multiple wet spa facilities. Finally, for those looking to improve their overall fitness, TRIA provides a wide range of exercise classes to meet all your exercise and physical activity needs. In addition, the centre has a delicious range of healthy cuisine and freshly-made beverages at TRIA Bistro, a dining spot that’s tailor-made to support today’s wellness lifestyles. At TRIA, each guest has a unique personalised “#TRIAexperience”.
Among the talented medical professionals on staff at TRIA Medical Wellness Center is Dr. Pimchanok Boossagonruangruth, a specialist in dermatology and anti-aging. Her qualifications are impeccable, having graduated from the Doctor of Medicine Program at Rangsit University in Thailand. She also holds a diploma in Practical Dermatology from Cardiff University, in Wales, as well as an Executive MBA from the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration in Bangkok, and a certificate from the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine (ABAARM). As for her work experiences, before TRIA she spent time at Bangpakok 1 Hospital, Bangpakok 3 Hospital, Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, and the prestigious Romrawin Clinic. For patients who are starting to feel the effects of unhealthy living and ageing, Dr. Pimchanok’s expert services include laser treatments, especially the Ulthera treatment, Botox and fillers, permanent makeup, and other dermatological specialties.
TRIA MEDICAL WELLNESS CENTER
Tel: +66 (0)2 129 5500 pimchanokpeuce@yahoo.com info@tria.co.th
LINE: @triabkk