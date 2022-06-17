Wellness Agenda: Top Events, Openings & New Offerings to Watch Out for in Health & Wellbeing

Channelling Clinique La Prairie’s world-renowned approach to nutrition, Rachel Bullen brings a fresh perspective for guests of Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa, incorporating elements of her specific background in the time-honoured modalities of nutrition and herbalism. Offering holistic guidance for health and wellbeing nutrition, Clinique La Prairie Bangkok incorporates evidence-based and traditional approaches, including nutritional medicine, herbal medicine, emotional stress release techniques and guidance for toxin-free living. Placing a key emphasis on empowering her patients with compassionate space, whilst offering support and practical strategies, Rachel’s mission is to inspire people to live healthier, happier and longer lives, by encouraging a deeper connection to nature and by aligning with the body’s natural rhythms. Sessions with Rachel combine informative diagnostics tools using technology such as an OligoScan. Delivering painless and instantaneous results, OligoScan screens for physiological imbalances, including oxidative stresses responsible for ageing, the presence of toxic metals, and mineral imbalance. Following the OligoScan results and additional lab tests to determine nutritional needs body composition analysis, Rachel provides personalised guidance in diet and lifestyle to support guests’ wellness goals.

Wellness Festival: “The Art of Happiness” at The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok will be hosting a three-day wellness festival from June 10-12 under the theme “The Art of Happiness”. A celebration of health and wellbeing, the event will feature a lineup of physical, mental and nutrition activities and seminars, including healthy cooking workshops led by the hotel’s culinary team, exercise classes with renowned fitness coaches, and meditation courses guided by an esteemed mindfulness practitioner. The festival will furthermore put the spotlight on the hotel’s many, newly enhanced wellness initiatives for guests, including fitness and mindfulness classes, healthy dining choices, and harmonising spa therapies. Among the hotel’s newly expanded exercise programme are various yoga disciplines, Pilates, sound therapy, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Piloxing (a non-stop, cardio workout fusion of standing Pilates, boxing, and dance), stretching and Zumba.

