Wellness Agenda: Top Events, Openings & New Offerings to Watch Out for in Health & Wellbeing

From cannabis-infused treatments, to new spa openings and a wellness festival, check out the top happenings you need on your wellness agenda!
New Spa: The Healing Village Spa in Jimbaran Bay, Bali
Among its many attributes, Bali is renowned for traditional healing and incredible spa remedies, from soothing massages and energy rebalancing to invigorating body scrubs and nourishing hair treatments. Its spa credentials are now set to soar even further, as the island finally reopens and unveils its best-kept secret: The Healing Village Spa in tranquil Jimbaran Bay. The island’s newest destination spa, the 2,000-square-metre facility is seemingly suspended above water with 10 spacious spa suites where expert therapists deliver immersive, transformative treatments. Located within 14 hectares of oceanfront gardens at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, it is open to both in-house guests and day visitors. The spa’s contemporary Balinese design fuses the island’s rich culture into a state-of-the-art wellness centre, to create the perfect destination for travellers to reconnect to themselves and each other. While it officially opened in September 2020, the spa has been eagerly awaiting the reopening of Bali’s borders to fully showcase its new design and experiences.
New Wellness Centre: VLCC at Avani+ Hua Hin
To celebrate the launch of Avani+ Hua Hin’s new state-of-the-art wellness centre, VLCC, the beachside resort is offering an introductory package that lets guests customise their own treatment experience. The ‘Drip and Relax’ package offers a choice of five IV drips to help replenish essential vitamins and nutrients that the body may be lacking, along with five relaxing massage treatments that help reduce stress and immunity boosting so you’ll look and feel great during your stay. Guests can choose one of five IV Drips: Liver Detoxification, Weight Management, Immunity and Energy Booster, Skin Lightening and UV Protection, and Hair Care. The IV drip is then paired with a choice of specialist massage therapies such as Aromatherapy, Balinese, Deep Tissue, Abhyangam, and Traditional Thai massage. VLCC is a comprehensive beauty and wellness concept with experienced medical practitioners and wellness activities. The centre offers 11 treatment rooms, including a dedicated Hammam treatment room, IV Therapy Suite, and a hydra- facial room. State-of-the-art medical and aesthetic equipment includes an electrocardiogram (ECG), body composition diagnostics device, pulsed laser for skin brightening and de-pigmentation treatment, V-Shaping for face and body contouring, as well as the latest technology and appliances for a multitude of skin and hair concerns such as Autologus Platelet Rich Plasma procedures.
Cannabis Spa: i.sawan Residential Spa & Club at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
Renowned i.sawan Residential Spa & Club at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok has introduced the ‘Cannabis- Infused Spa Relaxation’ treatments that showcase cannabis sativa’s unique features and properties. These new additions to the spa’s treatment selection offers a choice of blissful body massage and organic body scrub. Using a perfectly-pampering amount of cannabis sativa seed oil, each treatment promotes the infusion of cannabis sativa while embodying a unique combination of authentic and result-oriented massage techniques to deliver the bespoke spa experience i.sawan is so known for.
Family Spa Session: Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
Meaningful wellbeing and pampering spa experiences can begin at a young age. Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has launched a unique spa programme targeted at kids and families. On the spa menu are two specially designed treatment packages for kids aged 5-10, customised with hypo-allergenic products which are gentle and suitable for children. Make a family day out of it at Sindhorn Wellness by Resense, located on the expansive 9th floor of the hotel.
Herbally-infused Treatments: Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa
Channelling Clinique La Prairie’s world-renowned approach to nutrition, Rachel Bullen brings a fresh perspective for guests of Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa, incorporating elements of her specific background in the time-honoured modalities of nutrition and herbalism. Offering holistic guidance for health and wellbeing nutrition, Clinique La Prairie Bangkok incorporates evidence-based and traditional approaches, including nutritional medicine, herbal medicine, emotional stress release techniques and guidance for toxin-free living. Placing a key emphasis on empowering her patients with compassionate space, whilst offering support and practical strategies, Rachel’s mission is to inspire people to live healthier, happier and longer lives, by encouraging a deeper connection to nature and by aligning with the body’s natural rhythms. Sessions with Rachel combine informative diagnostics tools using technology such as an OligoScan. Delivering painless and instantaneous results, OligoScan screens for physiological imbalances, including oxidative stresses responsible for ageing, the presence of toxic metals, and mineral imbalance. Following the OligoScan results and additional lab tests to determine nutritional needs body composition analysis, Rachel provides personalised guidance in diet and lifestyle to support guests’ wellness goals.
Wellness Festival: “The Art of Happiness” at The Peninsula Bangkok
The Peninsula Bangkok will be hosting a three-day wellness festival from June 10-12 under the theme “The Art of Happiness”. A celebration of health and wellbeing, the event will feature a lineup of physical, mental and nutrition activities and seminars, including healthy cooking workshops led by the hotel’s culinary team, exercise classes with renowned fitness coaches, and meditation courses guided by an esteemed mindfulness practitioner. The festival will furthermore put the spotlight on the hotel’s many, newly enhanced wellness initiatives for guests, including fitness and mindfulness classes, healthy dining choices, and harmonising spa therapies. Among the hotel’s newly expanded exercise programme are various yoga disciplines, Pilates, sound therapy, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Piloxing (a non-stop, cardio workout fusion of standing Pilates, boxing, and dance), stretching and Zumba.