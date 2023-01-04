Wellness has, over the past several years, become a significant part of our lives, whether we’re seeking to improve our health, our looks, or our performance. But as with fashion and beauty, new ideas constantly become en vogue and are adopted into our psyche to refresh our current routine in a bid for self- improvement. Here now are some wellness trends to look out for in 2023.

As a self-confessed wellness aficionado, I must admit that I am at the mercy of trends, always trying out the latest techniques, technologies, or concepts. And in my enthusiasm to ready myself for the brand- new year to come, I have, as of late, been seeking out innovations and/or ideas that I can implement into my routine and ethos; which both paradoxically seem to be a combination of embracing technology while simultaneously paring back to the fundamentals.

Through it all, what is clear to me is that the “new” idea of wellness is a tidal change against current standards, and will influence how we approach our lives with an alternative mindset. So, if you’re ready for a reformed version of the old adage “new year, new you, new beliefs”, then let’s check out what 2023 has in store.

For many years now, it’s been all about hustling. We’ve had a culture of being “on the grind”, and anything apart from that is sheer laziness. But now, enter the “soft life” era. Driven by Gen-Z’ers on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, this new trend is a backlash against the “living to work” scenario. Instead, it focuses on balance, self-kindness, and simplicity (and many mini-trends have arisen in conjunction).

Soft living doesn’t eschew wellness altogether, of course, but rather employs a common-sense approach. Instead of beating ourselves up with gruelling workouts, obsessing over the complexities of nutrition, attempting nine-step skincare routines twice a day, and being tied to technology, it embraces a more gentle, manageable lifestyle that includes low- impact exercise, indulging in culinary treats, stripping back one’s beauty routine, and encouraging digital detoxes with mental wellbeing-focused activities.

Skincare streamlining has been slowly growing after many years of K-beauty- inspired, multi-step routines. It allows you to focus on key ingredients and techniques that you can employ at home. For example, gua sha is an ancient Chinese method rising in popularity that uses a jade instrument and facial oil to massage the skin. It can be done for three to four minutes a few days a week, with just one product to boost circulation, relieve muscular tension, and encourage lymphatic drainage to tone and contour the face. For a daily skincare regime, seek out clean formulas and incorporate a simple three -step routine that will work specifically for your skin type (and don’t forget the sunscreen!).

As mentioned, low-impact sports are going to become more of a fitness focus for 2023. This is particularly great news for those who have ongoing issues from injuries. Think less running, pumping iron, and hours of daily training, and more walking, swimming, and mat work. Low impact doesn’t mean low intensity though, and these exercises can still increase your heart rate, improve strength and – with Pilates and yoga especially – also boost flexibility. What switching to this type of exercise means is that you won’t be putting your joints in danger of damage.

Digital detoxes have also been a big topic for a while, yet many of us still remain chained to our devices. However, the coming year we will be honouring our capabilities by committing to time away from technology, combined with a big push for wellness at work and general mental well-being. Centering around “analogue” activities such as reading, walking, journalling, or breathwork (to name but a few), the idea here is that we can improve our output by giving ourselves time to recuperate; moving away from the toxic work culture of being switched on 24/7.

In a similar defiant vein, another shift has emerged that rebels against the rigorous and unattainable aesthetic expectations of social media, and that is “body realism”. Much of the content we see online is posed, Photoshopped, and curated, and therefore is something we simply cannot achieve in real life. And, according to psychologists, it’s a huge contributing factor to the low self- esteem epidemic that we’re currently experiencing globally – leading to eating disorders and other mental health issues.

There is, however, a burgeoning body acceptance movement that embraces all shapes and sizes, as well as all the scars, spots, and other imperfections that makes us each unique. It’s being encouraged by politicians around the world, urging social media to add labels to enhanced photos in order to remind us that not everything we see online is the unvarnished truth. As such, we are moving into an era where there is no longer an “ideal” body type, and physical and mental health ranks more prominently than simply chasing the latest “perfect shape”.

Conversely, as technology rapidly evolves it seems that it is destined to play a permanent role in wellness. With this comes convenience and connection, as we can (hopefully) get online and meet whichever medical professional we want, whenever we want. And as health as telemedicine offerings increase, it’s no longer just about speaking to a doctor on a video call and rhyming off a few symptoms. Doctors will eventually be able to administer basic real-time tests to enrich their consultation, and then request further tests if needed. In a world where you usually need to physically go to a hospital or clinic, it means that you can remain in the comfort of your own home, thus providing a more intimate and manageable experience.

Hi-tech will also bring fitness to you. Working out in groups has been gaining momentum lately – especially after the two years of isolation we all experienced – with people finding a new sense of camaraderie and mutual motivation. All you need is a few bits of kit and you can enter from wherever you are and work out with others, and with top trainers.

So, while it seems as though the world of wellness is giving somewhat conflicting advice on how best to navigate 2023, the main takeaway is to do what you feel you need, in your own time, and on your own terms. In addition, and perhaps most crucially, you need to take it easy on yourself. If the beginning of the 2020s were the “hustle” years, 2023 is poised to be the year of convenience, simplicity, and acceptance