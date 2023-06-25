Synthetic and Natural Diamonds: the History and the Differences

Yes, synthetic diamonds do exist, but these man-made brainchild are not any less exquisite than the natural diamonds formed under hundreds of years of geological process.

Diamonds have forever captivated our hearts with their mesmerising beauty, transcending time and cultures as ultimate symbols of elegance and enduring love. Yet, hidden within the depths of laboratories, a remarkable transformation has taken place — an extraordinary alchemy that has given rise to synthetic diamonds or lab-grown diamonds. These marvels of human innovation have shattered the boundaries of nature, opening up a world of limitless possibilities. Join us as we embark on an enchanting journey to unravel the secrets of synthetic diamonds, exploring their origins, exquisite craftsmanship, and the captivating allure that makes them both timeless treasures and extraordinary wonders of our modern era.

What is a synthetic diamond?

Crafted in the depths of laboratories, synthetic diamonds, also known as man-made or lab-grown diamonds, represent a remarkable feat of human ingenuity. These dazzling gems are not mere imitations, but rather exquisite replicas of their natural counterparts, meticulously grown using identical methods and procedures. Their crystal lattice structure mirrors that of natural diamonds (real diamonds), rendering them virtually indistinguishable. However, while synthetic diamonds possess the same captivating allure, there exists an extraordinary divergence that sets them apart. Unlike their ancient brethren, which have endured over 3.3 billion years of geological evolution, synthetic diamonds are born anew, infusing the gemstone world with their unique blend of artistry and innovation.

A brief history of synthetic diamonds

The concept of synthesising diamonds dates back to the mid-19th century when James Ballantyne Hannay achieved a breakthrough by creating a small synthetic diamond using a powerful press. However, it wasn’t until the 1950s that General Electric (GE) achieved the first commercially viable method for producing synthetic diamonds. This marked the beginning of an era of exploration and refinement.

Initially used for industrial purposes, gem-quality synthetic diamonds were created by GE researchers in 1970. Over the years, manufacturers focused on improving the quality and size of synthetic diamonds, leading to their remarkable resemblance to natural diamonds. Today, these man-made wonders showcase a captivating array of colours and possess brilliance that rivals their natural counterparts. The evolution of synthetic diamonds stands as a testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of perfection in the realm of gemmology.

How are synthetic diamonds made?

Synthetic diamonds are produced using two primary methods: High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD). In the HPHT method, a small diamond seed is placed in a high-pressure press and subjected to extreme heat and pressure, mimicking the natural conditions under which diamonds form. The carbon source is then melted, allowing it to crystallise around the seed, gradually building up layers of diamond.

On the other hand, CVD involves placing a diamond seed in a chamber filled with a carbon-rich gas. Through the application of microwave or plasma energy, the gas breaks down, and carbon atoms are deposited onto the seed, layer by layer, eventually forming a synthetic diamond. This method allows for more precise control over the growth process, enabling the creation of larger and higher-quality synthetic diamonds.

Mirror of nature: The seamless aesthetics of synthetic diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds possess physical and optical properties nearly identical to natural diamonds. They share the same exceptional hardness and offer a wide range of quality and colour options. Like their natural counterparts, lab-grown diamonds can exhibit excellent cut, fire, brightness, and scintillation, depending on the starting material and cutter’s skill. While lab-grown pink and blue diamonds may have slight differences in hue, they often showcase more vibrant colours with less secondary tones. Distinguishing between synthetic and natural diamonds requires advanced gemological techniques to uncover subtle disparities, reaffirming the authenticity and allure of these extraordinary gems.

Distinguishing between a natural diamond and its synthetic counterpart requires the aid of specialised equipment, adding an intriguing layer of complexity to the quest for authenticity. The nature of inclusions, those minuscule imperfections within diamonds, holds a key to their origin. In a natural diamond, the inclusions differ in composition and characteristics from those found in synthetic diamonds.

Notably, not all inclusions are easily discernible to the naked eye or even through a jeweller’s loupe, necessitating additional measures to ascertain a diamond’s authenticity. One reliable method involves requesting a grading report from the jeweller. Esteemed institutions such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) provide comprehensive grading reports that explicitly indicate whether the diamond is of synthetic origin.

Synthetic diamond vs. Natural diamond: The differences

To the naked eye, distinguishing between natural diamonds and synthetic counterparts proves elusive. However, gemologists utilise subtle differences in nitrogen content as a key identifier. Natural diamonds contain trace amounts of nitrogen, while synthetic diamonds are nitrogen-free.

The journey of a natural diamond begins deep beneath the earth’s crust, where immense pressure over millions of years moulds them. Mined, cut, and polished, they emerge as timeless treasures. In contrast, lab-grown diamonds undergo a meticulously controlled replication of natural conditions within a laboratory. Astonishingly, this accelerated process reduces growth time from millions of years to mere months. Subsequently, these lab diamonds undergo the same meticulous cutting and polishing stages.

Are lab grown diamonds fake?

While the origin of a lab-grown diamond may diverge from its naturally formed counterpart, their underlying structure remains resolutely unchanged. This fundamental similarity leads scientists to affirm the authentic status of lab-grown diamonds. The physical properties and chemical composition of these synthetic gems mirror those found in natural diamonds, solidifying their identity as genuine diamonds.

It is important to acknowledge, however, that Earth-mined diamonds hold a unique place as nature’s exquisite artistry, unmatched and cherished as a woman’s best friend. While lab-grown diamonds demonstrate remarkable equivalence, their creation within a laboratory imparts them with a distinct narrative, offering an ethically conscious and innovative alternative for those seeking the brilliance of these timeless treasures.

Conclusion

In the depths of laboratories, a remarkable alchemy has given birth to synthetic diamonds, captivating our hearts with their beauty. These extraordinary gems, born of human innovation, have shattered the boundaries of nature, opening a world of limitless possibilities. As we unravel the secrets of synthetic diamonds, we discover their origins, exquisite craftsmanship, and the captivating allure that makes them both timeless treasures and extraordinary wonders of our modern era. Lab-grown diamonds are not mere imitations, but exquisite replicas of their natural counterparts, sharing the same physical and chemical properties. While they may differ in origin, their fundamental structure remains unchanged, affirming their authenticity. As we appreciate the artistry of nature’s diamonds, we also embrace the ethically conscious and innovative narrative of lab-grown diamonds, offering a brilliant alternative for those seeking the allure of these treasures.

All Images: Courtesy Unsplash

This story first appeared here.