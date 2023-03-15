Yanina Novitskaya Shares Why Cartier Chose Thailand as a Stage for its Exclusive Beautés Du Monde Exhibition

As CEO of Cartier Southeast Asia & Oceania, Yanina discusses the maison’s rich history with the kingdom that goes back many years, while also sharing her insights about what makes Cartier’s approach to high jewellery so unmistakable.

Cartier’s CEO for Southeast Asia & Oceania (SEAO), Yanina Novitskaya’s deep appreciation for preserving the maison’s rich 176-year heritage is evident during her conversation with Prestige. Her eyes are twinkling with enthusiasm as she speaks – in the same manner as the glistening panther brooch that adorns her ensemble.

A dedicated professional, Yanina’s journey with Cartier began over 15 years ago when she joined the maison as a Design & Merchandising Manager, before shifting her focus to business development. Her passion did not go unnoticed as she then climbed the ranks to become the first woman ever to hold the position of CEO of Cartier in Russia & CIS (the Common- wealth of Independent States in Eurasia).

Last year, Cartier appointed Yanina as CEO of SEAO, tasking her with fostering a better understanding of, and capturing one of the maison’s most attractive and dynamic markets.

In your opinion, what are some of the core pillars that help form Cartier’s inimitable brand philosophy?

Relationships, in all forms, are key to Cartier. The relationship between the brand and customer is one that develops very naturally. We are not an artificially created brand with a commercial message, and the journey one embarks on with Cartier is often lifelong – so much so that we often have clients from multiple generations of one family.

‘Family’ is also integral, as the maison grew from the Cartier family and the visionaries who were close to them. This created a dynamic of co-creation that remains central to our philosophy; a dynamic of sharing aesthetics, an understanding of the world, a vision for the future, and what we want to keep for the next generation.

Friendship is another core part of our philosophy. An example is our ambassadors. The process begins with communication and kindling a connection, so if you look at our campaigns with actors, artists, and so forth, every single one is a ‘friend of the maison.’

On the subject of inimitability, with regard to the maison’s creations, what makes a high jewellery piece unmistakably Cartier?

Every creation is treated as art, because to us, high jewellery is about the delicate marriage between designer, craftsmen, and stone. Our techniques are brilliant, and our creations are so complex because of the difficulty of selecting stones for harmony and composition.

However, in my opinion the true beauty of our creations is that they never carry the burden of the hard work. No matter how constructive or geometrical, no piece is ever static, they feel natural in the hands, they move beautifully, and are very playful.

A trademark of Cartier’s high jewellery has always been references to past creations, while at the same time continuously innovating. How important is this connection with the past?

Our heritage is extremely important. We can look at our history and say that we have always stayed true to our iconic designs that were invented by previous generations of masters. At the same time, we are visionaries who don’t compromise and don’t focus on trends. We focus on endless beauty, endless elegance, and we don’t play around with these pillars because sincerity and consistency are in our DNA.

How important is the role that high jewellery plays in the preservation of the exceptional savoir-faire that exists in the maison?

Craftsmanship has always been a pivotal part of our history, and beyond our exhibitions, we continuously showcase our techniques at events such as Homo Faber in a bid to educate people about how our techniques are passed on from one master to another, from one generation of family to the next.

The process of identifying people who can go beyond just service is very complicated. It takes years to train, improve, and perfect techniques that would allow one to work with high jewellery. There will never be machines that can substitute for this, and as a result we really prioritise opportunities to showcase the maison’s savoir-faire.

Cartier’s high jewellery collections feature many exceptional and rare gemstones, how difficult are they to source and select?

The process is complicated because we have very strict rules and standards. For essential stones in high jewellery, we don’t look for ideal characteristics, as we see imperfection as beauty, too. There is a life and soul in every stone, and therefore these stones often dictate to the master what needs to be done with them.

We also love working with many different types of gemstones, some of which aren’t that precious, but are incredible in terms of colour, texture, and the combinations we can make between each of them.

Another challenge is that some mines are now empty, and we do not quickly work with new ones because we never compromise when it comes to the reputation of our suppliers. A key part of our philosophy is being transparent, clean, and fair to the world.

Currently, all precious stones are difficult to source, such as rubies, emeralds, and Kashmir sapphires. The process can take years, and years.

In your new role, what are some of the most important lessons you have learned about the Thai market?

Thailand is has become an epicentre for the luxury industry. It is not an emerging market – it has most definitely already emerged. As such, Thailand is very important to us. It is the biggest market in SEAO, and we have big plans to continue developing it.

If you look at our statistics, Suvarnabhumi International Airport is the second most successful airport worldwide for Cartier, and the design and beauty of our boutiques really demonstrate how we value this market.

Why did the maison choose Thailand to host Beautés du Monde?

When we found out we had the opportunity to bring the exhibition to Southeast Asia, Thailand was a natural choice for us as the interest and level of sophistication of our Thai clients is very high.

Moreover, our history with the kingdom goes back many years, and is a clear source of inspiration for our work. For example, the historical pieces in our Patrimonial Room really demonstrate the mutual history between brand and market. I’m very proud of this room because of its unique interpretation of Thai codes and symbols, and it was one of the first times we’ve collaborated with local Thai artists. We also rarely have public days for our exhibitions, but we wanted to prioritise this for Thailand to further engage with this market.

Beautés du Monde itself, translates to ‘diverse beauties of the world’, and I think Thailand represents this diversity because of its rich mix of cultures, its kaleidoscope of colours, and architectural contrasts. To me, it was the perfect place for our exhibition.