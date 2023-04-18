Julia Roberts for Chopard Loves Cinema Campaign

The face of the Happy Sport and Happy Diamonds collections since 2021, Chopard global ambassador Julia Roberts is now the muse of all the maison’s women’s watch and jewellery collections – a partnership being celebrated with a shared love of cinema.

(Hero image: Julia Roberts wearing Happy Sport, picture by Alasdair McLellan for Chopard)

To pay tribute to the special bond between Chopard and Julia Roberts – combining their shared love of cinema – a campaign orchestrated by director James Gray and consisting of 12 video clips was launched on March 20, coinciding with the International Day of Happiness. The films capture the audacity, playfulness and humanity that make Julia Roberts such a contemporary icon, and are accompanied by a new advertising campaign featuring visuals by photographer Alasdair McLellan.

With all the power of a sunny disposition, the most beautiful and famous smile in cinema embodies everything that makes Chopard unique: virtuosity, joie de vivre and a feel-good spirit. It’s positive energy spreads like a tidal wave giving women unshakeable confidence in themselves. Selected by Julia Roberts as talismans, Chopard watches and jewellery symbolise the blossoming of each individual, a sense of well-being extending well beyond joie de vivre and exuding an unmistakably radiant sparkle.

Chopard and James Gray are also extending an invitation to a secret incursion of the latest Chopard Loves Cinema campaign – going behind the scenes of a Hollywood movie – as James Gray captured the famous generally unseen backstage glimpses that are an integral part of a film set’s charm. This is Julia Roberts in action, joking around off-camera, spreading her joy and larks. She knits, finds something nice to say about everyone, slips into trainers under her glamorous dresses, takes over the camera herself, and interrupts her script rehearsal to cuddle her dog Myrtle that jumps on her lap.

Twelve episodes will be unveiled over the coming months, following the March 20 launch (on the International Day of Happiness).

Chopard’s Co-President and Artistic Director, Caroline Scheufele, shares: “After our Happy Diamonds campaign directed by Xavier Dolan in 2021, which featured a mesmerising and twirling Julia Roberts illustrating the pure, immediate and communicative happiness at the heart of Chopard’s spirit, this new series broadens the spectrum of the initial momentum. We are revealing a new facet of our identity, the feel-good vibe: the self-confidence instilled by Chopard jewellery or watches, reverberating in the air and infusing the entire surrounding universe with positive energy.”

Throwing herself whole-heartedly into this game somewhere between improvisation and script, Julia Roberts recalls her best memory at the Cannes Festival. It was with Chopard, in 2016: “The first time I was there, I was running late, and racing down the hallway. Somebody was still sewing me into my dress, so we were all running down the hallway to the elevator. And I just thought, ‘It’s so classic’. It was a Cannes do moment.”

Julia Roberts is thus captured by the camera as the embodiment of a fulfilled woman. By filming these stolen backstage moments, James Gray has the ability to show in front of the camera what is going on behind the scenes, which is precisely what breathes life and magic into all the feel-good films in which Julia Roberts has been so successful.

Adorned with her Chopard jewellery and buoyed by the confidence it instils in her, in turn, she brings her unique magic to the set. Making a film is above all about ensuring that everyone feels good and acknowledged, thus finding their own place in a shared adventure that leaves no one on the sidelines.

As the campaign progresses, we get a look into the antechamber of a vast building full of huge studios bustling with crew members and precautions, props and meticulous logistics: the backstage of a film with Julia Roberts. We also realise that this amazing choreography would be nothing without the heart-felt gestures brilliantly revealed by James Gray’s camera. The fact that the director set out to visit the making of a Hollywood movie from this angle is obviously because that is where the Chopard spirit is most subtly and accurately expressed: placing human energy at the centre of the most precious jewellery and watches created by the maison.

James Gray’s cinematic standpoint epitomises the spirit of Chopard, for which the heart of each collection resides in this mission to adorn men and women – enabling them above all to continue their journey to personal fulfilment and freedom. The impulses of the heart reign supreme, intrinsically bound up with emotions and ready to be generously shared around the world.

Winner of several international awards, James Gray – who has had five films selected for the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival – has always placed human relationships at the centre of the kaleidoscope of subjects he has tackled. From Little Odessa, his first feature film that immediately became a cult film, to The Immigrant as well as the most recent Armageddon Time presented at the 2022 Cannes Festival, he is committed to expressing the sting of time, what must be left behind, and what is worth defending in the fleeting fabric of memory.

The distinctive lighting of his films conveys this dialectical tension between nostalgia and necessary recomposition, as well as the almost sacred energy of new beginnings.

“Julia Roberts is that rare thing: a genuine movie star,” the director says. “She also happens to be a person with a tremendous sense of humour about it all, and somehow, she hasn’t let her legendary status go to her head. I always jump at any chance I might get to work with her. We are pals, with a real respect and affection for each other. I always consider my day made if I’ve made her smile. And the work is always a pleasure, if for no other reason than the fact that the camera is as big a fan of Julia’s as I am! Both Julia and Chopard embody a true sense of happiness, so it was a wonderful opportunity to work with them on this campaign.”