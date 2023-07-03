Scintilla Gioielli Celebrates 30 Years of Curating the Finest Italian Jewellery

Over the last three decades, Scintilla Gioielli has grown to become synonymous with curating jewellery from several celebrated brands from Italy and beyond that capture centuries-old jewellery-making traditions and know-how. Having recently gone through an exciting transformation, Prestige has the first look at why the revamped Scintilla Gioielli store is a must-visit for all avid jewellery collectors.

Nestled within Bangkok’s luxury shopping landmark, Siam Paragon, Scintilla Gioielli is a multi-brand jewellery store that houses pieces from more than 25 notable names in the industry, ranging from timeless everyday items to pieces fit for glamorous nights out and special occasions, each crafted using different techniques, precious materials, and gems.

To mark the anniversary, the store recently underwent an exciting transformation, now boasting a new interior that has been thoughtfully designed with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that exudes sophistication. The room is bathed in an earthy and sophisticated colour palette that creates an inviting ambience, with hues of soft neutrals and organic tones seamlessly integrated throughout.

As visitors explore the store, they will discover cosy corners designed specifically for trying on jewellery, offering both privacy and comfort. Moreover, the lighting is meticulously arranged to accentuate each piece, casting a gentle glow that showcases the intricate details and brilliance of the jewellery. Finally, the store’s professionals are well versed in the jewellery on display and are more than happy to aid customers in finding their perfect piece.

In our exclusive video, fashion designer, Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda, and artist, Bongkojthip “Bua” Bhirombhakdi, discuss their appreciation for the Scintilla Gioielli and the store’s inspired curation of jewellery pieces.

Some of the world-class brands one can discover exclusively at Scintilla Gioielli include:

FOPE

Established in 1929 in Vincenza, near Venice, FOPE is a world-class jewellery brand that centres on generations-old Italian goldsmithing expertise that has been passed on through a family from one generation to the next. Its pieces keep up with the brand’s inception, focusing on detailed joining and fluidity of movement to create timeless pieces. One standout example of FOPE’s commitment to this ethos is its bestselling ‘Flex’it’ bracelet crafted from 18 karat gold mesh to ensure utmost comfort.

PALMIERO

Headquartered in Valenza, Italy, PALMIERO is the brainchild of celebrated jewellery designer, Carlo Palmiero who combines casting techniques with expertise in goldsmithing and gem cutting to create his unique designs. The majority of his jewellery items feature cascading gems that boast exuberant tonalities to create a shaded effect, which aids in adding depth to the pieces. The team of craftsmen at PALMIERO take pride in utilising the highest quality of gems that are vivid in colour and cut, some of which are also rare such as pink, yellow, blue, and green diamonds.

ANNAMARIA CAMMILLI

Founded in 1983, Annamaria Cammilli is a jewellery brand best known for its expertise in goldsmithing. Each creation by Annamaria Cammilli reflects the brand’s attention to detail, innovative design concepts, and exceptional craftsmanship. Their skilled goldsmiths combine traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics to create unique and captivating jewellery. From meticulously handcrafted gold rings to intricate necklaces and bracelets, Annamaria Cammilli exemplifies the highest standards of goldsmithing, creating timeless pieces that can be cherished for generations.

YOKO LONDON

Yoko London is a prestigious jewellery brand that has established itself as a leading authority in luxury pearl jewellerywith a legacy rooted in pearl cultivation and trading that spans over five decades. From lustrous South Sea pearls to delicate Akoya pearls and vibrant Tahitian pearls, Yoko London showcases a breathtaking array of nature’s most coveted treasures. The brand combines its exquisite pearls with precious metals and gemstones to create captivating pieces that exude timeless elegance and sophistication.

NANIS

Nanis is a distinguished Italian jewellery brand with a legacy that spans over two decades. Drawing inspiration from the landscapes of Italy, Nanis’ creations are a harmonious blend of precious metals such as gold and sterling silver. The brand also incorporates an array of precious gemstones into their creations, adding even more depth and allure to their designs. With a commitment to superior craftsmanship, attention to detail, and dedication to heritage, Nanis is a true emblem of Italian luxury and style.

SCAVIA

Established in the 1930s, Scavia is a jewellery brand known for its exceptional fusion of traditional techniques and contemporary design. The brand’s commitment to detail is evident in their creations, where precious metals like gold and platinum are skillfully crafted into intricate pieces. Scavia also incorporates a diverse range of gemstones, including diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds, to add brilliance and elegance to their designs. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, resulting in jewellery that embodies timeless beauty.

YVEL

Yvel is a renowned jewellery brand that sets itself apart through its exceptional craftsmanship and unique use of materials. With a deep appreciation for nature’s treasures, Yvel specializes in creating jewellery with exceptional pearls. The brand’s expertise lies in cultivating and selecting the most extraordinary pearls, including rare South Sea pearls and Tahitian pearls. Yvel’s skilled artisans combine these lustrous pearls with precious metals like gold and platinum, as well as accentuating them with diamonds and other precious gemstones. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing further enhances its appeal, making Yvel’s jewellery not only a symbol of elegance but also a statement of responsible luxury.

CARLO BARBERIS

Carlo Barberis is a brand renowned for its visionary designs, particularly in the realm of gemstones. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional jewellery craftsmanship, the brand’s distinctive style is characterised by its bold use of rare and precious gemstones, sourced from around the world. From vibrant coloured gemstones to rare and coveted diamonds, Carlo Barberis embraces the allure of each stone, and through detailed cutting and setting techniques, the brand transforms these gemstones into mesmerising pieces that can be worn for any occasion.

