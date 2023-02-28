Van Cleef & Arpels’ Legend of Diamonds High Jewellery Collection Lands in Bangkok

Exhibited for the first time in Thailand, the invite-only unveiling took place at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, and showcased priceless pieces from the maison’s archives, as well as creations from Legend of Diamonds Chapter 1 – ‘25 Mystery Set Jewels,’ and Chapter 2 – ‘White Diamond Variations.’

The maison’s quest to find the world’s most spectacular gems began over a century ago following the marriage of Estelle Arpels, the daughter of a gemstone merchant, to Alfred Van Cleef, the son of a lapidary. Van Cleef & Arpels has since grown to become a maison synonymous with sourcing some of history’s most significant stones, stones that were, and continue to be embraced by royalty, and onscreen and stage personalities alike.

This commitment to celebrating the colour, brilliance, and elegant shapes of gemstones continues with the launch of the maison’s newest high jewellery collection – the Legend of Diamonds – a two chapter collection featuring pieces crafted using exceptional white diamonds, each a product of an exhilarating journey of passion and expertise.

The story of the first chapter, ’25 Mystery Set Jewels,’ began in 2018 when the maison encountered a rough diamond that was dubbed the ‘Lesotho Legend.’ Presented by the maison’s long-time partner, Jean-Jacques Taché, the stone weighed 910 carats, making it the fifth largest rough diamond in both size and quality ever mined.

Moreover, beyond its exceptional weight, the diamond combined a perfect D colour with beautiful crystallisation, and a highly sought-after Type 2A chemical composition (these types of diamonds are chemically the purest and have great optical clarity).

Speaking about the discovery, Nicolas Bos, President and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, said: “The maison seldom works with rough stones. We traditionally start with cut and faceted stones that are already suitable for use in jewellery. This is the first time in decades that we have been involved in a project from its starting point – the extraction of the stone – to the creation of a high jewellery collection. The appearance of this extraordinary rough stone gave us this unique opportunity to tell a story around the diamond.”

To begin work on the stone, Van Cleef & Arpels and Taché enlisted help from Diamcad, an expert diamond cutter in Antwerp, Belgium to plan the cutting and faceting processes. Working around the stone’s inclusions, the experts used state-of-the-art technology to envision the position of each gem inside the heart of the rough stone.

The diamond cutter then worked on each stone in spectacular detail in order to give each gem its full brilliance. In total, the collection took over 30,000 hours and resulted in 67 flawless to internally flawless diamonds totalling 441.75 carats. Some of the largest stones included a 79.35 carat stone, a 51.14 carat stone, a 31.24 carat stone, and a 25.06 carat stone.

The Van Cleef & Arpels Design Studio and its masters then designed and created 25 pieces that make up the first chapter of the Legend of Diamonds collection, all of which showcase the maison’s most complex signature techniques such as the Mystery Set. The collection also features an intense interplay of colours thanks to the inclusion of rubies, sapphires, and emeralds.

Another hallmark of the collection, one that reflects Van Cleef & Arpels’ famed technical ingenuity is the transformability of the pieces. Some allow up to six different ways to wear them, from rings to pendants, necklaces and earrings. One example is the central diamond of the Atours Mystérieux necklace can be detached and replaced, or worn on a chain, while the Collerette Mystérieux necklace can be used to adorn a matching ring.

Also highlighting the maison’s commitment to putting diamonds in the spotlight, the second chapter of the collection – ‘White Diamond Variations’, demonstrates how Van Cleef & Arpels has showcased diamonds in its collection throughout the decades, featuring 82 pieces reflecting different eras and artistic trends.

Some of my favourites from the collection include the Floraison de Diamants bracelet that is inspired by the bandeaux bracelets designed by Van Cleef & Arpels in the 1920s, a time where jewellery began featuring abstract and geometric Art Deco-style shapes. The bracelet boasts a flower crafted from brilliant-cut diamonds as its centrepiece and is composed of delicated ribbons of diamond-paved gold that overlap to create a dramatic effect.

Another piece that drew me in was the Fabulous Fifties necklace that pays homage to the glamour of the 1950s, particularly the spectacular diamonds that glimmered on the big screen in the era’s many black and white films. The necklace’s design features round, square, calibrated and baguette-cut diamonds set using a wide variety of complex techniques, and sitting at its heart is a stellar 10.06 carat emerald-cut DIF Type 2A diamond that plays with light beautifully.

L’ECOLE School of Jewellery Arts Supported by Van Cleef & Arpels

In addition to having the opportunity to get up close to the pieces that make up the Legend of Diamonds high jewellery collection, invitees to Van Cleef & Arpels’ exclusive gathering were also given the chance to complete a course by the L’ECOLE School of Jewellery Arts.

L’ECOLE was established in Paris in 2012 with the aim of sharing jewellery culture with the general public through hands-on courses, talks, videos, publications, and exhibitions. The school went on to host a series of courses in Hong Kong, and after finding immense success in the country, decided to open the first permanent campus outside of Paris in 2019, L’ECOLE Asia Pacific in Hong Kong. The school has also announced plans to open L’ECOLE School of Jewellery Arts in Shanghai, China, very soon.

For those who wish to learn about the savoir-faire of jewellery making, the world of precious stones, and the history of jewellery, L’ECOLE offers a range of classes. The following are a few examples:

‘Diamonds Around the World’- travel from India to Brazil via South Africa, where diamonds were successively discovered; ‘The 4 Cs of the Diamond’- understand the criteria used to describe and grade a diamond (carat, colour, clarity, and cut); and ‘The Diamond: A Gemological Exception’ – discover this fascinating stone, its unique chemical composition, understand the secrets of its colour and clarity, as well as the savoir-faire of its cut.

Read more about Van Cleef & Arpels’ Legend of Diamonds Collection here.

Discover L’ECOLE School of Jewellery’s educational offerings by following this link.