Van Cleef & Arpels Welcomes New Beginnings with the Lucky Spring Jewellery Collection

At Van Cleef & Arpels, it has become a tradition to celebrate the arrival of spring every year – a time of new beginnings and the awakening of nature. This year sees the Lucky Spring jewellery collection being enhanced with four new creations that are steeped in poetry; combining gentle floral and animal motifs with the brilliance of ornamental stones.

(Hero image: Lucky Spring pendant in plum blossom, rose gold, white mother-of-pearl; Lucky Spring clip in rose gold, white mother-of-pearl, carnelian, onyx)

“With hues on hues, expression cannot paint the breath of nature and her endless bloom,” poet James Thomson waxed lyrically about the wondrous beauty of the natural world that surrounds us. It is a world that has inspired creation at Van Cleef & Arpels since the very founding of the maison. Spring came to the fore in 2021 when the Lucky Spring collection was first introduced, embodying the maison’s poetic world and its positive vision of life.

This year, Van Cleef & Arpels’ enchanting garden welcomes four new pieces – two pendants, a between-the-finger ring and a bracelet – that combine two cherished themes of Van Cleef & Arpels: nature and luck. With a vibrant palette of rose gold, white mother-of-pearl, onyx, and carnelian, the creations feature delicate motifs that create shimmering bucolic scenes. Through lily of the valley buds, ladybugs, and plum blossoms, this jewellery collection offers a picture of spring that is both pure and elegant. Each element was patiently considered and designed during the creation process to elegantly express the jeweller’s messages of luck and joy. In addition to these four new core creations, there’s also a long necklace, three more bracelets, a clip, and a pair of earrings to complement the 2023 Lucky Spring jewellery collection – with the plum blossom and ladybug taking centre-stage.

A symbol of renewal and resilience, the plum blossom has the unusual characteristic of blooming in winter. Its blossoming heralds the coming of spring and conveys the idea of vitality and renewed energy. The iridescence of white mother-of-pearl expresses the delicate nature of the five rounded petals. The motif blossoms on a rose gold bracelet that adorns the wrist with a precious flowering. As a pendant, it gently illuminates the hollow of the neck. Demonstrating a particular attention to detail, fine gold pistils highlight the heart of the corollas, enhancing the gleam of the creations.

A key figure in the maison’s animal world, the ladybug takes on a new role in the Lucky Spring collection. On a between-the-finger ring, the charming creature lives in harmony with a plum blossom and a lily of the valley bud. Brilliant carnelian, deep black onyx, and delicately iridescent white mother-of-pearl harmonise on the piece. An outline of golden beads gently completes the creation. Known to go hand in hand with awakening flora, the lucky animal also adorns a pendant. With its wings spread and ready to fly, the ladybug reveals a slightly rounded body in mirror-polished rose gold. The latter echoes the golden studs that accentuate its wings with sparkling dots.

Van Cleef & Arpels has meticulously selected materials to create a poetic interpretation of the colours of nature and give the pieces a special vibrancy. The maison’s stone experts favor carnelian with an even, bright orange-red colour and a slightly translucent aspect, while they choose onyx for its deep black colour and intense lustre. The white mother-of-pearl selected features harmonious iridescent shades. The light is vividly captured thanks to the rose gold’s tender reflections.

Their excellent savoir-faire is expressed in the precision and meticulousness required during the creation process. Various stages of stone selection, stone cutting, jewellery work, setting, and polishing follow one after the other to bring each piece to life. The ornamental stones are carefully shaped, before being polished to reveal their true brilliance. The motifs are realised according to the traditional technique of lost-wax casting, then the golden beads are reworked one by one by the craftsmen. The stones are held in their gold case by discreet prongs that are carefully bent. On the pendants, bracelets, and long necklace, each motif has the same decoration on both sides, so that it always appears in its best light. Lastly, a final polishing highlights the beauty of the entire creation.

Since the founding of Van Cleef & Arpels in 1906, the maison has drawn inspiration from the vitality of flora. This is testament by a Daisy clip from the archive that dates back to a year later. Whether they are imaginary, botanical or wildflowers, plants offer an inexhaustible source of motifs for charms, brooches, and even watches, with chrysanthemums, peonies, and bellflowers coming to life in the craftsmen’s hands. Since the 1930s, the maison has offered majestic interpretations using the ‘Mystery Set’ technique. Under the influence of the hippie wave and the ‘Flower Power’ in the 1970s, floral lines became simpler and their colours brighter, like those of the Saint-Louis clips. Nowadays, flora continues to fill contemporary collections; it appears flamboyant in High Jewellery creations, sparkling on Fleurette creations, and graphic in the Frivole collection.

Considered a symbol of good luck, the delicate ladybug is a herald of spring. In the world of Van Cleef & Arpels, it has evolved alongside fairies and four-leaf clovers to form an enchanted universe. Although it is usually red, it occasionally features the white hues of mother-of-pearl or bolder nuances such as green and blue, thanks to enamel. First portrayed in static form and then with more movement in contemporary creations, it has embellished small pieces like rings, charms, and clips since the 1930s. It would later be combined with other natural elements and co-habitate with butterflies, flowers, and turtles in the La Boutique collections during the 1960s and 1970s. More recently, the ladybug has also been a figure of choice for exceptional pieces, from High Jewellery to watchmaking. For example, it inspired a majestic Mystery Set ruby clip in the Palais de la chance Collection in 2012 and the Secret De Coccinelle watch, which won the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève in 2018.

Complementing the creative inspiration and repertoire of Van Cleef & Arpels are an exciting array of precious materials, techniques, and savoir-faire that, when all combined, bring these perpetual odes to nature to life in a spectacular way. Thus, continuing a fine tradition that started over a century ago.

