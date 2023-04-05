[Video] Nam Laks and Jongjin “Jin” Jungsura on Why Pearls are a Girl’s Best Friend

In a video exclusive, our first digital cover star, Nam Laks from Bling Empire: New York, sits down with Jongjin “Jin” Jungsura, Co-founder of Matara, to discuss a shared love for pearls, how their working relationship began, and the story behind why Nam chose to wear one of the studio’s most sought-after pieces on the Netflix show.

For those who are unfamiliar with Matara, the luxury jewellery brand specialising in pearls has made waves in Thailand and beyond since its establishment almost a decade ago.

Jin, along with two of her childhood – Salil “Tangmo” Andraphan and Patchaploy “Prae” Matarungsombat – founded the brand in 2014, and it has since grown to include stores in Central Embassy and Gaysorn Village, two boutiques at Mandarin Oriental and the Peninsula Bangkok, as well as placement in multi-label stores in London, Paris, New York, and more.

In 2022, Matara made it to both the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and 79th Venice Film Festival, with celebrities and models such as Heart Evangelista, Jaime Xie, and Leonie Hanne choosing to don the brand’s innovative pearl pieces. Other famous faces spotted donning Matara jewellery include Tinashe, Drew Afualo, and Angel Parker, among others.

Despite 2022 being a landmark year for the brand, this year is already off to an incredible start as Matara has been featured in editorial spreads from around the world with Paris Hilton wearing pieces in Glamour UK, and NIKI spotted wearing Matara in Vogue Singapore.

Matara’s meteoric rise is testament to the team of savvy businesspeople behind it. Before her career in fashion, Jin studied at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, and later obtained a Master’s degree in International Management from Royal Holloway in the UK. She followed all this with further hospitality studies in Switzerland.

A jack of all trades, Jin is incredibly charismatic and detail-oriented in the way she conducts business, always taking time out to understand the preferences of her most loyal customers, one of whom is Nam Laks, the stylish star Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York and the cover personality of Prestige’s inaugural digital cover.

During a conversation with Prestige, Nam details how her love affair with Matara began because of its innovative approach to pearl jewellery and has continued because of the brand’s commitment to using only the highest quality pearls, describing the pieces as timeless and easy to pair with any ensemble.

Despite their bond starting as a professional relationship, Nam and Jin have been able to solidify a friendship based on their appreciation for the finer things in life: high tea, fashion, and pearls, of course.

Jin explains that when she got the news that Nam would be appearing on the Netflix programme, she did not hesitate to create a bespoke piece for her to wear – the military poncho – which has gone on to become one of the studio’s most sought-after creations.

Speaking about her approach to design, Jin explains that at its core, Matara aims to bring the fun back into wearing pearl jewellery, offering a wide-range of collections that can appeal to all generations, from collections of classic and timeless items, to more luxe designs that include gold and diamonds, as well as fun silhouettes that are guaranteed to be conversation starters.

What connects all the collections is that Matara’s pieces are crafted from only the best quality pearls, a very rare grade when compared to other brands. Across its collections, you will find pearls of all colours, including pink, white, black, and even pistachio, as well as mother of pearl, which dominates some of the brand’s newest pieces by Pawat Napathorn as part of the ‘Balance in Distortion’ collection.

Throughout their conversation, Nam and Jin’s shared passion for pearls is evident, and so is their shared passion for wanting to catapult Matara, a Thai-born luxury brand, into the global spotlight.

Read more about Nam Laks’ journey into the dazzling world of reality television here. For more information about Matara’s jewellery, click here.