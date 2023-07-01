The World’s Most Revered Yoga Schools, from India to California

As the door to mindfulness and strong physiques, yoga is practiced and loved by people all over the world.

Yoga has a long history in India; however, its popularity over the years has taken this ancient practice to places beyond Indian shores as well. Now, you can find its centres, studios and retreats in many other countries in the world. This is a welcome relief for those who want to be a yoga teacher, deep-dive into its techniques or take a spiritual break. So, if you are looking for some time off, here’s a guide to some of the best yoga schools and a few of these also double up as wellness retreats.

From the Himalayas to Atlantic beaches to California, these yoga centres are situated in some of the most remarkable locations in the world. These schools run Yoga Alliance-affiliated programmes or have a curriculum which meets their standards. Renowned gurus and certified teachers are available for students every step of the way. Almost all of these centres offer a 200-hour yoga teacher training (YTT) course, which generally wraps up in a month. They also hold workshops and sessions on various asanas and meditation techniques. The fee for YTT courses typically starts at USD 1,000 and could go beyond USD 3,000, depending on various factors, including course duration and accommodation type.

What factors make for a good yoga school?

The mentors at the training centres play a vital role in the development of a good yoga training centre. If they are Yoga Alliance-certified, then it enhances the credibility of the school.

The school’s ambience and location are important in convincing people that it is perfect for learning yoga or a spiritual break. A well-located centre, which is not too far from urbanisation or tourist hotspots, also ensures the convenience to visit the nearby attractions during leisure time.

Then comes the cost and amenities that are provided at the training centres. The yoga training schools may have single accommodation facilities or lodging options on a shared basis. You may want to choose accordingly. Furthermore, the duration, the added facilities, and the types of courses might also differ from one centre to the other. Depending on these factors, the cost structure may vary.

What is Yoga Alliance?

It is a US-based non-profit organisation founded in 1999. They provide accreditation to yoga schools and teacher training programmes. Any yoga teacher or school meeting its standards can apply to be part of this community.

As per the website, the alliance offers five types of Registered Yoga School (RYS) credentials for YTT programmes — from foundational level RYS 200 (hours) to professional-level RYS 500 (hours).

These are some of the best yoga schools in the world