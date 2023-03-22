7 of the World’s Most Expensive Golf Courses

These 7 most expensive golf courses around the world are a dream for golf players players. Between green fairway and blue sky and sea, it’s the best of all worlds.

If you have experienced all the best golf courses in Thailand, perhaps your may want to expand your landscape to golfing abroad. These golf courses are ranked as not only the best but also the most expensive courses in the world to play at, as is evident from the numerous championship programs that have taken place at these venues. The jaw-dropping natural scenes you will witness are unparalleled, and the experience only the most fulfilling.

[Hero and featured image credit: Shadow Creek]

7 Most Expensive Golf Courses around the World

The beautiful greens of Old Head Golf Links stretch into the Atlantic Ocean for over two miles with caves running underneath. While the par-72, 18-hole golf terrains are fun to play at, another highlight is the natural view golfers will witness, from the flora and fauna that line the driveway to the crashing waves against the cliff. With a minimum of six tees per hole and perennial sea breezes, the course provides an inviting challenge for all levels of players.

Green fees: $275-$484 approx.

Although Pinehurst has nine outstanding golf courses in total, Pinehurst Number 2 is the most talked about. The brainchild of golfer and designer Donald Ross, this course expands over 196 acres of land and is located in the centre of Pinehurst Resort. Moreover, if you wish to get in the fields of all nine legendary courses, there is even a Donald Ross special package for two nights and three rounds of golf.

Green fees: $375-$495 approx.

Situated along the dramatic North Sea coastline, Kingsbarns was established hundreds of years ago in 1793, before undergoing a renovation into an 18-hole golf course in 2000. The course adopts a traditional Scottish fairway that has hosted several world tournaments, including the The Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Green Fees: $385-$460 approx.

This leading golf course in Australia is a private members’ club. Members are guaranteed a distinguished golfing experiences at The West and The East Course, both of which are crowned as one of the top and oldest golf courses in the world. The West Course is especially highly rated for its combination of different undulation, perfectly maintained greens, and natural rugged terrains.

Green Fees: $550-$750 approx.

Having hosted more U.S. Opens than any other venues in the last 50 years, Pebble Beach Golf Links will also welcome a few upcoming Women’s Opens in the years to come. The venue is located by the stunning Pacific Ocean in California, presenting players with a breathtaking view at every hole. As one of the most prominent designs of Douglas Grant and Jack Neville, many say it is exactly the round of the lifetime.

Green fees: $595-$625 approx.

Located in Florida, the TPC Sawgrass has two golf courses: the Players Stadium and the Dye’s Valley. The most famous location is the Players Stadium course par 3, 17th hole, as players struggle here in every season. It is also the host venue of the annual Players Championship. Built in 1980 and designed by ‘the first family of golf course architects,’ Pete and Alice Dye, the Players Stadium is one of the most classic courses of any golfer’s dreams.

Green fees: $600-$720 approx.

Shadow Creek in Las Vegas is known amongst golfers to be the best and most expensive golf courses in the world. Boasting an exceptional natural scene unlike anywhere else, the 18-hole course poses a challenge for every player with a unique characteristic at every hole. Not only is the golfing experience paramount, the service here is also top-notch. It begins since the moment you check in to one of the MGM Resorts International hotels, where a private limousine waits for pick-up and drop-off.

Green Fees: $600-$1000 approx.