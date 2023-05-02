MGC-ASIA Appointed as the Authorised Retailer for Chris-Craft in the ASEAN Region

MGC Marine and Chartered (ASIA), under the Millennium Group Corporation (MGC-ASIA), has expanded its Marine Business Ecosystem by becoming the exclusive authorised retailer for Chris-Craft in Thailand and ASEAN. To commemorate the partnership, the companies hosted events at the Chris-Craft Thailand prototype showroom and service centre now open at Riverdale Marina.

MGC-ASIA has decided to grow its Marine Business Ecosystem even further by partnering with a legendary American boatbuilder that has a rich history of over 149 years in the business. After completing its eighth year as the authorised retailer for Azimut Yachts in Thailand, MGC-ASIA has announced it has joined forces with Chris-Craft, becoming the exclusive authorised retailer for the boats in the ASEAN region.

Established in 1874 by Christopher Columbus Smith, a man who had a great passion for sports boats, it didn’t take long for the Chris-Craft name to become synonymous with high quality and sophisticated vessels. So much so that during WWII, Chris-Craft supplied the U.S. Army with thousands of steel boats, some of which were used on 6 June 1944, also known as ‘D-Day’ at Normandy Beach, France. This contribution to the army cemented Chris-Craft as an iconic American brand.

The Chris-Craft Thailand launch celebrations took place over the course of one day, beginning with an exclusive preview for friends, partners, and members of the media, which was followed by an evening soiree at the Riverdale Marina gardens complete with live entertainment and plenty of refreshments.

The morning session provided guests with the opportunity to explore the Chris-Craft showroom before they were encouraged to take a seat to listen to a few words from representatives of MGC-ASIA, Chris-Craft Corporation, and Riverdale Marina, all of whom expressed their excitement about the launch.

Speaking about Chris-Craft’s rich history and commitment to evolve even further to meet evolving consumer demands, Stephen F. Heese, President and CEO of Chris-Craft Corporation said: “Having MGC Marine as our business allies and being able to leverage their expertise in the luxury segment will greatly help Chris-Craft infiltrate Thailand and the ASEAN market, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

“I see the expansion to this region as a great opportunity since ASEAN countries have endless coastlines and beautiful waterways which make them appropriate for recreational marine activities. I am both honoured and excited to introduce Chris-Craft to the ASEAN market and strongly believe that the quality of our boats combined with MGC-ASIA’s complete ‘Lifestyle Mobility Ecosystem’ will elevate Chris-Craft to become a leading brand in the region.”

Dr. Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya, Group Chief Executive Officer of MGC-ASIA, stated: “At present, the global marine market’s compound annual growth rate is at about 7% led by North America, but the Asia-Pacific ranks third regarding market size. The recreational boat market has been growing significantly in recent years due in part to how the pandemic has influenced changes in people’s lifestyles as they have become more secluded and focused on privacy.

“With our complete business ecosystem in place along with our expertise in customer service, as well as great partners such as the Riverdale Marina and Ocean Marina in Pattaya, MGC-ASIA is now ready to move forward to become leaders in Thailand and ASEAN.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Bjorn Antonsson, Director of Marine International Business, MGC-ASIA, said: “We are looking to expand to the ASEAN market as it is one of the fastest growing markets with a total population exceeding 700 million people, coastlines stretching as far as 170,000km, and numerous important waterways, all of which set a great scene for recreational marine activities. Thailand alone is recognised as the ‘Venice of the East’ because of its numerous waterways and breathtaking landscapes.

“Our Chris-Craft showroom and service centre is located at Riverdale Marina and will include a Marine Training Centre soon. I’m very proud that Chris-Craft has recognised our competency and appointed us as an exclusive authorised reseller for Chris-Craft boats in Thailand and ASEAN.”

After the informative panel, which centered on an array of topics including Thailand’s potential as a market for marine activities, Chris-Craft’s long and decorated history in the boat building business, and how both companies hope to further infiltrate the luxury boating market in the kingdom, guests enjoy a relaxed lunch.

In the afternoon, guests were then invited to cruise down the river to get up close and personal with some of Chris-Craft’s boat models, all of which are fitted with luxurious upholstery and other details to make every ride as comfortable as possible.

The First Three Series

Chris-Craft Thailand has marked its launch with the introduction of three series of its recreational boats – the Launch Series, Catalina Series and Calypso Series, with minor models of different styles and sizes.

The Launch series harks back to the design of classic racing boats called ‘Bow Riders’ with two choices in style – the ‘Launch’ and ‘Launch GT’ – both of which have roofs. This series features a 6.2 litre V8 petrol engine with two choices of mounting layouts, the Mercruiser and Mercury.

Boats under the ‘Catalina’ series are ‘Dual Console’ boats which feature a higher driving position for a better view ideal for family boating.

Finally, the Calypso series is unique because of its ‘Centre Console’ that puts the driver in the middle of the boat. This is advantageous as the passages on both sides lets passengers walk around the boats with ease.

Both Catalina and Calypso series boats come with Mercury engines.

The Showroom

The Chris-Craft showroom has been designed around the concept of a shipyard. The standout blue building boasts an open architectural structure, high ceilings, towering windows, and a tilted glass roof that allows for plenty of natural light to shine through. Its interiors draw inspiration from Chris-Craft’s rich history as an American icon and has a maximum display capability of six boats.

In regard to facilities, the building houses a welcome lounge, private bathrooms and dressing rooms for freshening up after boating, and an exclusive lounge on the second floor complete with a mezzanine-style balcony. However, the real standout is the ‘Sunset Balcony’ – an open-air balcony that has a full view of the sky and setting sun.

Beyond facilities, Chris-Craft customers can enjoy five-star service. The professional marina staff will always be on hand to transport your boat in and out of the water. This is followed by a thorough cleaning and then the boat is securely parked on the dry dock.

Customers can also enjoy seamless aftersales services with the Chris-Craft Service Centre, a two-storey building equipped with a crane and special tools needed for maintenance. The professional team members on hand have been trained by Mercury Marine Singapore.

The Riverdale Marina

Riverdale Marina is a new landmark for marine fans, offering comprehensive services for various activities. In combination with the Marina Plaza, the complex aims to create unique experiences related to marine tourism; and houses hotels, golf courses, luxury housing, and luxury shopping facilities. It also features 1,000 square metres of open riverside space fit for largescale events.

Boat Ownership Programme

To make things even more enticing, Chris-Craft Thailand is offering its customers a complete ‘Boat Ownership Programme’ encompassing both sales and after sales services. A few examples include a special financial service for Chris-Craft by professional financial advisors Alpha X, boat insurance by Howden Maxi, and a complete maintenance service package through a curated ‘Boat Inclusive Programme.’ Moreover, during the introductory phase, Chris-Craft customers will also receive a free one-year Riverdale Marina membership.

For more information about Chris-Craft Thailand, click here.