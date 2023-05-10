Benetti’s Oasis 34M Luxury Yacht is a Marriage of Beauty and Innovation

From the oldest Italian shipyard specialised in luxury yachts, Benetti (founded in 1873), comes an icon of timeless style and construction excellence, the Oasis 34M. An exclusive distillation of beauty and innovation, this superyacht is the perfect answer for owners in search of a dynamic, less formal lifestyle and a thrilling experience on the water.

Oasis 34M is an intriguing superyacht that follows in the footsteps of her big sister, Oasis 40M – the first in the Oasis series. It encapsulates all the assets that have helped write the history of the Benetti brand: a strong tradition kept constantly up to date, investment in research and development, new style codes, quality, and reliability. This highly innovative concept satisfies all the needs of contemporary owners who choose to return to a life lived with emotion and engagement in close contact with the water.

The exterior styling of Oasis 34M is by British design studio RWD, a familiar name in international yacht design circles, while the interior design is by architects Bonetti/Kozerski, the prominent New York-based firm. The latter has introduced influences on board that were derived from the architecture of sophisticated residential projects, featuring style solutions made famous by fine buildings such as the Pace Gallery in Manhattan and elegant private homes, as well as drawing on high-profile collaborations with starchitects of the calibre of Peter Marino.

Bonetti/Kozerski manage to harmonise the spaces on board Oasis 34M, achieving a balance between interiors and exteriors and bringing the warmth and naturalness of outdoor teak indoors to create a calm and relaxing setting dominated by bleached Canaletto walnut.

Here too, it is the intersection of design excellence and the avant-garde that has generated the new model in the series, expressing a luxury as understated and unostentatious as it is richly detailed.

Made of fibreglass, the yacht has three decks, plus a generous sun deck. The silhouette features a vertical bow, from which sleek, modern and elegant lines descend in a gentle gradient to water level and form a big pieds dans l’eau swim platform. For this sleek design, with its water-hugging stern, RWD has also drawn on stylistic hallmarks borrowed from car design, such as the silver-coloured trim that helps accentuate the taut lines.

The cornerstone on which the appeal of Oasis 34M is built is once again the spectacular trade-marked Oasis Deck. This extraordinary beach club, and the key driver behind the success of the yacht’s 40-metre big sister, is the boat’s heart and soul.

Oasis 34M boasts all the plus points of the Oasis Deck solution, which are key to the success of Benetti’s range of the same name; the two extending wings increase the size of the deck, establishing closer contact with the water at the same time as providing protection from the waves, while the infinity pool incorporated in a prominent position on the deck leaves you breathless with its incredible view of the water.

On offer is an uninterrupted, 270-degree view towards the Oasis Deck, including from the lounge on the main deck. The combination of sun and shade provides guests with somewhere to relax, any time of day. The social design defining the spaces from the main lounge to the water creates a unique oasis of conviviality that is an invitation to dive into an immersive experience with nature.

Close connection with the sea and nature is another focal point for the project, a feature achieved and masterfully showcased by the design team on every deck and in all outdoor areas. Every outdoor space is designed and developed to create an atmosphere of pure enjoyment with panoramic views.

The layout is open and flowing, featuring an elegant and understated style expressed by the selection of materials chosen to highlight visual continuity; the custom-designed furnishings take their inspiration from ocean waves and are joined by selected iconic pieces from top Italian design brands.

The design reveals the architects’ meticulous attention to detail – from how the materials are used, to their positioning. The parquet on the main and upper decks is perfectly coordinated with the teak used outdoors, while the ivory-coloured leather decorating the ceilings is the perfect foil for the bleached walnut panels with a ribbed design on the vertical surfaces.

Together, they form a palette of understated colours that are light and bright but create a warm and relaxing atmosphere in every setting. This theme is also a powerful influence on the master suite, designed as an intimate cocoon-like space.

With excellent hull efficiency enhanced by the vertical bow, Oasis 34M has a top speed of 16 knots and, at an average cruising speed of 10 knots, a range of 2,700 nautical miles, or more than enough to complete a transatlantic crossing. The rationale is to provide customers with a highly reliable vessel that is designed to meet the real needs of life on board while maintaining its beauty with passing time. For this reason, the greatest care has been lavished on every detail, drawing on cutting-edge design and construction technology.

As with every Benetti yacht, Oasis 34M is unique, and has been developed around its owner. The boat builder recruits only the highest skilled craftsmen and personnel for its production unit in Livorno and the Viareggio headquarters in Italy. With that comes the assurance that every vessel is a masterpiece, crafted with passion.