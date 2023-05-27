facebook

BMW and Tyde’s First Electric Yacht is a Smooth Glide on the Water

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
27 May 2023
Leisure
BMW and Tyde launched an all-electric yacht at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The Icon is the first battery-powered vehicle of its kind.

The Icon is a flat, origami-like vessel that releases zero emission. Beautiful glass panels that span across the boat give out a futuristic aesthetic while also providing uninterrupted views for its riders.

Impressive exteriors aside, the 13.5-metre yacht has an electric propulsion system with a high-performing battery supplied by BMW, which can power the vessel at a cruising speed of 24 knots for up to 50 nautical miles.

Given its electric system that requires 80% less energy than a conventional boat, the Icon can glide quietly and smoothly across the seas. It has a sleek lounge entrance decorated with designer furniture and metal sheeting that reflects sunlight onto the water. Several entertainment amenities are also provided, including a tablet-based infotainment system, a 6K touchscreen display similar to the BMW iDrive system, and a Dolby Atmos system.

On top of all that, Hans Zimmer was also invited to develop all the soundtracks that you hear inside the yacht.

Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: BMW]

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

