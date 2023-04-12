Flow Yacht Club Introduces “Fractional” Yacht Ownership

Providing the ultimate platform for an elevated, hassle-free luxury yachting experience is what Flow Yacht Club is all about. At the company’s recent launch party, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Prestige took time to chat with both Narumon Yongsakul, CEO of Flow Yacht Club, and Arnakorn Baimongkol, Head of Product at Flow Yacht Club, about what this exciting new business venture has to offer. Narumon Yongsakul, CEO of Flow Yacht Club

Positioning itself as the premier provider of luxury fractional yacht ownership, Flow Yacht Club has launched a unique service platform that offers clients the thrill of yacht ownership without the full financial commitment or the worries about maintenance costs and other expenses. Their “fractional ownership” model – now available for the first time in Thailand – allows up to four separate co-owners per yacht, which means that if the other three owners aren’t using the yacht at any given time, it’s all yours.

Enjoying the freedom to set sail whenever it suits your schedule

Owners who automatically become members of the Club can also take advantage of exclusive privileges, including regular maintenance services by Flow Yacht Club for a period of four years to ensure the client’s yacht is in excellent condition at all times. Members also have the flexibility to book their yacht for a specific time frame or duration, giving them the freedom to sail whenever it suits their schedule. In addition, a team of experienced and certified captains are also on hand to assist with any sailing needs.

NARUMON YONGSAKUL, CEO OF FLOW YACHT CLUB

Now that Flow Yacht Club has launched, have you already had people contacting you about it?

Yes. We’ve had some people who are interested in the program, and some of them have already signed the contract. It’s off to a good start.

So, having ownership, even just fractionally, is better than just chartering a yacht, because it feels more like your own boat, correct?

Yes. Basically, this is really your boat. So you can use any day you like. Just call the concierge, say where and when you want to go, what you want to do, and that’s it. Just give them a call.

Getting accustomed to the luxury yachting lifestyle

If somebody wants to try out the yachting lifestyle, is this is a good way to begin?

Yes, because we are doing it in a fractional way, which means the cost of the boat is shared. And we are also doing the maintenance for the clients, so they don’t have to worry about looking after all that.

How far ahead does an owner have to book to ensure the boat is ready?

One day is fine, as long as you give us some time to prepare your requirements. We’ve also got a platform where the owners can book by themselves. It’s very easy. Or they can call us.

Yacht moored outside the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River at the official launch celebration

But what if all four owners want the yacht on New Year’s Eve?

We already thought of that (laughs). It’s called “peak season”. We’ve designated four peak season times in a year, and each owner can choose only one in the year. And then they can take turns rotating these times for the following year. The four peaks are Songkran, Chinese New Year, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

CEO Narumon Yongsakul and her Flow Yacht Club team at the launch party, with Arnakorn Baimongkol, Head of Product at Flow Yacht Club, on the far right. Also attending the launch was Vrit Yongsakul (far left), Group Managing Director of Boat Lagoon Yachting Co Ltd

Does it help quite a bit that your husband Vrit Yongsakul, the Group Managing Director of Boat Lagoon Yachting Co Ltd, is involved in this industry as well?

Yes. We’re trying to build something to get people to come in easily to the world of yachting. At Flow Yacht Club we have an Azimuth and a Princess yacht for now, but we are not specific to any particular brands. And as people are interested, the business will expand.

With decades of experience in the yacht ownership business and a proven track record of providing exceptional service to our owners and clients, we are highly confident Flow Yacht Club and will elevate yachting services to the next level, affording a hassle-free and seamless sailing experiences to our members. Our extensive network globally also grants us access to the most sought after yachts.

Flow Yacht Club aims to provide a hassle-free and seamless sailing experiences to its members

Where are the boats currently moored?

In Phuket and Pattaya for now. We are trying to get a boat to be located in Bangkok also. And we are trying to expand the routes to all over the world. One of the benefits for the owners is that they can swap and use boats around the world as well. It’s a benefit of the membership program.

ARNAKORN BAIMONGKOL, HEAD OF PRODUCT AT FLOW YACHT CLUB

Some people who live in Bangkok might want to begin their yacht adventure here. Are there any restrictions on boats coming up the Chao Phraya River?

Yes, there’s restrictions in terms of the size of yacht we can bring to Bangkok. But we are working with the local municipalities to open up the Bangkok bridge so we can bring in a larger sized yacht. But it’s not just the bridge heights, it’s also the water levels. During low tide some yachts can easy pass through, but at high tide we might have to contact the local authorities, so they can get the approval to open up the bridge and let the yacht cross through. It’s not easy.

Flow Yacht Club’s fractional model means that the cost of the entire vessel is shared

Boat ownership of any kind has headaches associated with it. How does Flow Yacht Club address the most common concerns?

We’re trying to address all three “pain points” of owners, based on our research and the experience we have in the yachting industry. So far, we see that most of the people who own yachts use them like 25 percent of the actual time throughout the year. So that’s the reason why we decided to fractionalise the yacht amongst four owners, because it adds up quite nicely. It also helps alleviate the financial costs and the financial burden on the owner as well.

Just call the Flow Yacht Club concierge, say where and when you want to go, what you want to do. That’s it!

The second thing that we tried to tackle is that owning a yacht not only comes with the pleasure aspect, but also the burden of responsibility, and the burden of having to help prepare and manage not only the yacht but also the crew itself as well. Not to mention the challenges in moving the yacht from one place to another.

Luxury yachts provide the ultimate in vacation privacy

So that’s why we’re trying to help and provide a programme in which we take all the burdens away from the owner, and instead help them simply create a seamless journey. Essentially, we take care of everything backstage for them. And lastly, we’re trying to create a community as well – a larger community that shares the same inspirations and interests when it comes to yachting.

For more information visit flowyacht.club.