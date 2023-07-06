Porsche Joins Hands with Frauscher for Its First Electric Speedboat

Porche’s stylish design expands onto the water with the brand’s first electric speedboat.

Porsche’s original intentions were to get into Formula 1 and race to the top as a VW Group representative. Sadly, it was Audi that got the deal to become a prominent name in F1. Porsche, on its part, has decided to be adaptable and is redirecting those funds to build a …. wait for it… a speedboat! Yeah, that’s right, we are talking about a speedboat and that too powered by an electric motor. This Porsche speedboat could be the next big thing, not just for the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer, but also for the EV industry at large.

Now you must be wondering that Porsche has expertise in making sports cars, right? How is that going to translate to a watercraft? The Stuttgart-based firm settled for the easy route here by collaborating with Austrian shipbuilder Frauscher. The speedboat will be called the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air and will rely on an electric powertrain developed by Porsche.

It may all seem mundane but this collaboration sheds light on some interesting, potentially game-changing developments. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new electric Porsche speedboat.

Introducing the new Porsche speedboat

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air speedboat will largely be based on the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air. Limited to just 25 units, Porsche’s own design studio, called Studio F.A. Porsche, will take care of the speedboat’s design and interiors. The drive technology will be coming from Porsche but it will be vastly different from the boat that it’s based on.

Instead of a gas-guzzling V8 engine, Porsche will rely on the modern electric propulsion system. What’s surprising is that, instead of developing a bespoke system, Porsche will use the electric power system that will also be seen in the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. The Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform will drive the boat solely, without any reliance on a petrol or diesel-powered engine. For the uninitiated, the Macan is Porsche’s most affordable compact SUV that brings in volume.

Driving a big speedboat with an electric propulsion system borrowed from a compact SUV is something that’s unheard of. Till now that is.

Porsche’s electric speedboat: What will be its features?

The electric powertrain based on the Porsche PPE platform is expected to rely on a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 100 kilowatt-hours. The electric motor is also said to be linked to an 800-volt system. Porsche is yet to reveal the performance figures, and it remains to be seen whether the Porsche speedboat is able to match the top speed of 45 knots of the boat it’s based on.

Other than the performance bits, the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air won’t shy away from offering all of the luxuries. The speedboat will accommodate up to nine people comfortably and offer a plethora of conveniences. There will be a swimming platform, a sun lounge, a premium sound system and a refrigerator (obviously), all accommodated on an 8.7-meter-long hull.

Unlike the ICE-powered boats, the Porsche speedboat will take its own sweet time charging up its batteries. Porsche has confirmed that the Porsche 850 Fantom Air can be charged by DC fast charging as well as slow AC charging. If you are buying one of these, you ought to have a charging station by the dock.

How much will the Porsche speedboat cost?

Porsche cars aren’t affordable and a Porsche luxury speedboat won’t be either. The boat will be aimed at the affluent who are willing to shell USD 655,000 on an electric speedboat. Given that Porsche is only making 25 of these, the Porsche 850 Fantom Air will be highly sought after in the used market (unless they go ahead, make a faster version and slap a ‘Turbo’ badge on it).

In comparison, the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air is a much more sensible bargain for the affluent with a starting price of USD 250,000 (we did say for the affluent). However, it certainly won’t be as ‘electric’ as the Porsche.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Frauscher / Porsche)

This story first appeared here.