The Best Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok Right Now

Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this March 2023.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this March 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: Nova Contemporary]

5 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this March 2023

‘AfterTaste’ by PaKa

AfterTaste, the solo exhibition from PaKa, deals with the lingering feelings that stay from reinterpreting old experiences through our own lens at the present age. Anchan, or the butterfly pea flower character, is in fact the artist’s self-portrait who narrates the story by using different foods as her vehicle. If that doesn’t feel tangible enough, the food installation art is also one of the highlights that interprets food menus in a unique way. Overall, a very thought-provoking exhibit.

AfterTaste is on show at Baan Trok Tua Ngork until March 26, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Flower & Cosmos: The Universe Within’ by Sakul Intakul

In this exhibition that concludes the three-year journey of Sakul Intakul as a floral artist, large-scale hanging wood sculptures, paintings, metal sculptures, sound installation, and more, are generously displayed throughout the whole space. The artist takes on the analogy of the traditional Thai floral net, takhai dokmai, and the connectivity of all materials in the universe.

Flower & Cosmos: The Universe Within is on show at La Lanta Fine Art until March 25, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Waiting Room Live’ by JPBS with DuckUnit

Waiting Room is a cross-disciplinary art project by post-rock band JPBS’s guitarist, Jay Vatanakuljaras. In this work with scenographer DuckUnit, the 75-minute performance will see a rearrangement of JPBS’s new album divided into three acts: Below, Here and Above. Apart from a experimental sonic performance, the project also includes storytelling and design works.

Waiting Room Live is on show at Bangkok CityCity Gallery on March 18, 2023 during 5pm-6.15pm. Tickets are priced at THB700. Find out more via the website.

‘The Comet and The Nostalgic Souls’ by Supawich Weesapen

Fully immersed in an intergalactic world, ‘The Comet and The Nostalgic Souls’ illuminates Nova Contemporary art gallery with unbelievably incandescent paintings. The exhibition is inspired by the astronomical world and was completed in the beginning of 2023, when the jewel comet came the closest to earth in 50,000 years. It almost feels like a different dimension where time works differently in this transformed space.

‘The Comet and The Nostalgic Souls’ is on show at Nova Contemporary until April 8, 2023. Find out more via the website.

5 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this February 2023

‘Cosmic Vibration’ by Nicolas Panayotou

The Rosewood Bangkok’s quarterly exhibition spotlights kinetic art from one of the very few kinetic artists in the world, Nicolas Panayotou. The French-Greek artist takes four equilateral triangles inspired by the Egyptian pyramids and plays with colour gradients. Resulting in kaleidoscopic spaces with the illusion of movement, the artwork suggests a connection to the past and the future, as well as the outside world and the hidden interiority.

‘Cosmic Vibration’ is on show at Rosewood Bangkok until March 14, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Deep in Mind Sea’ by Mackcha

Follow Charlotte into the deepest corners of her mind. The character, who represents the artist Mackcha or Chararat Saraaporn, has an overwhelming feeling of happiness and sadness, all of which is buried so deep in the sea that even light cannot reach. In her little private world, however, Mackcha is ready to shed the light for whoever comes down and explores her mind.

‘Deep in Mind Sea’ is on show at River City Bangkok until February 28, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘The Endless Swimming Pool’ by Phannapast Taychamaythakool

Yoon Phannapast’s second collaboration with River City Bangkok features a collection of new paintings and sculptures that are deconstructed from her time in dreams and reality, past and present. Swimming in an endless pool of everything-in-between currents, she reflects on all her curiosity and discoveries through her artworks, inviting visitors to plunge into the infinite pool with her.

‘The Endless Swimming Pool’ is on show at River City Bangkok until March 19, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Inside Manga Bubbles’ by Eri Imamura

Eri Imamura brings back her life-sized human torso sculptures in this exhibition curated by Rémy Jarry. This time, the artist explores the lines between Manga and reality, which get blurred in the time of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to the artist, the pandemic forced us into virtual bubbles that resemble the way Manga and other science fictions are narrated, with metaverse bubbles as an alternative. This 2.5 dimensional existence of mankind is presented in the form of fibre art, using Native American beading, Japanese weaving, and dying techniques.

‘Inside Manga Bubbles’ is on show at Warin Lab Contemporary until March 18, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Infinite Ride’ by Inson Wongsam

Thailand’s National Artist of the year 1999, Inson Wangsam at 88 years old still gets up to create art everyday. This exhibition is a beautiful compilation of his lifelong artworks that still continue at this very moment, in order to inspire and encourage new generation artists to stay consistent with their own paths, and to never be afraid of changes.

‘Infinite Ride’ is on show at 333Gallery/Warehouse 30 until February 28, 2023. Find out more via the website.

4 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this January 2023

‘POORBOYLIFE’ by Kasemwit Chaweewat

Through the white fluffy creature and its amiable friends from the forest, Kasemwit Chaweewat tells the story of his life in the form of paintings and sculptures. Visitors are exposed to Kasemwit’s hybrid art that always possesses a hint of street art feels, portraying all the influences that have shaped his personality until present day.

POORBOYLIFE is on show at RCB Galleria 1, River City Bangkok until January 31, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘What Makes A Mountain’ by Yeoh Choo Kuan and ‘Another Day’ by Zac Lee

RKFA Double Bill is hosting two exhibitions from two Malaysian artists this month. In ‘What Makes a Mountain,’ Yeoh Choo Kuan creates his own mountains through his signature paint streaming technique that mimics water movement. Over in ‘Another Day,’ the artist Zac Lee emphasises the beauty in routines, as simple as picking up a book or sketching a picture, using sombre hues.

Both exhibitions are on show at Richard Koh Fine Art in from January 7-19, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Dragonerpanzer’ by Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch

Through a collaboration between Boo_X and curator Nim Niyomsin, Dragonerpanzer is an ongoing series of art that portrays the glory, desire and the power structure by Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch. After the exposure to the Dresden porcelain collection at Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden museum in Germany, the artist took what was left of the Dragonervasen, or the Dragoon vases, and created a life-size tank adorned with Chinese porcelain patterns. Symbolising a significant moment in time, the tank also reflects the attempt for power and status, from centuries ago until now.

The Dragonerpanzer is on show at MOCA Bangkok until February 5, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘The Renaissance Woman’ by Saverio Lucci

The elegant lobby of the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok will set the backdrop for the prolific contemporary artist and designer Saverio Lucci’s exhibition. Born in Italy and based in Bangkok, Lucci merges European and Italian traditions with Japanese dreamlike influences into the 18 paintings showcased. Under the concept of ‘The Renaissance Woman,’ the artist contemplates beauty, emotions, soul, sentiments, and the nuances in a human’s life.

‘The Renaissance Woman’ is on show at Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok’s lobby and Mondo until February 20, 2023. Find out more via the website.