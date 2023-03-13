Euro Creations in Collaboration with Gallotti&Radice Presents the ‘Homescapes, Gentle Attitude’ Living Concept

During a recent event at the company’s Flagship Gallery, Euro Creations unveiled a new collection with Galotti& Radice under the theme of ‘Homescapes, Gentle Attitude’, which features pieces intended to promote the luxury of a ‘gentle life,’ one that focuses on following the rhythm of one’s emotions, passions, and feelings.

Kevin Gambir, CEO of Euro Creations attended the event with Silvia Gallotti, CEO of Gallotti&Radice, a leading furniture company from Italy that crafts pieces that retain a spirit of craftsmanship, and caters to those who love to furnish their homes with style and personality.

The brand’s current collection features products fit for living, dining and bedroom areas, as well as accessories. One defining point of the collection is that it highlights traditional crystal work, which is blended with innovative finishes involving other precious materials such as high quality marbles, woods, and metals.

Speaking about the collection, Silvia said: “According to my point of view, fashion and design are undoubtedly two worlds that are increasingly related and close. This is a palpable contamination that I re-propose in the total living proposal of my collections, which are distinguished by refined material and stylistic contrasts, use of precious materials and constant experimentation with novel handcrafted finishes. A lifestyle that, in my idea of fashion as well as design, wants to celebrate feminine elegance tout court.

Pesonally, I am convinced that ‘Made in Italy’ craftsmanship plays a fundamental role within the production process of companies that want to stand out on the international scene for the exclusivity and authenticity of their offerings. It is a priority not to lose craftsmanship skills and to hand down the tradition of Italian know-how in the different sectors: from fashion to design/furniture, food, all fields in which we Italians excel.”

In order to fully capture Gallotti&Radice’s intentions to curate spaces and environments free from convention and ones that promote absolute lightness and fluidity, Euro Creations has introduced the first full-scale Gallotti&Radice showroom in Thailand so that all visitors can witness and experience the brand’s high-end design and artistry up close.

