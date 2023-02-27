February’s Must-Haves in Home Furnishings

If you’re looking to spruce up your spaces this New Year, here’s our curation of key pieces by some of the world’s most lauded designers that are guaranteed to add excitement to any existing room.

Plush Sofa: Baxter’s Belt Leather Sofa

The glamorous Belt leather sofa (pictured above), designed by Federico Peri for Baxter, comes with a patinated bronze-varnished metal frame, and a seat and back frame made from birch plywood. The differentiated density polyurethane foam filling of the upholstery ensures utmost luxury, while seat and back cushions are made from sumptuous soft leather. Exclusively available from Seasons, Ekkamai Soi 20

Outdoor Living: Minotti’s Florida Outdoor Seating System

Minotti’s iconic Florida outdoor seating system – the work of Rodolfo Dordoni Design – stands out for its ability to meet the new requirements of contemporary living and to furnish both cosy, compact spaces and larger areas used for hospitality and socialising. Its extreme compositional versatility has made this system one of the best-selling furnishing pieces in the Minotti outdoor collection, also thanks to its graceful shapes.

The Florida collection is made from outdoor eco-leather, available in four colours: light grey, dark grey, brown and sand. The system features the addition of a removable backrest, designed to be placed on large ottomans which can be positioned and moved around in the space to suit the user.

The backrest, in addition to making the seat comfortable, can also create back-to-back configurations and gives Florida a new look, opening up fresh scenarios and additional compositional options. The frame is made of metal that has been appropriately treated to withstand corrosion, and it is immersed in a foam padding, then covered in waterproof fibre and

Comfort Zone: Bedgear’s M3 Mattress

Featuring trademark ‘Independent Suspension’, Bedgear’s M3 mattress comes with four different comfort options that allow you to personalise the support you require on each side of the bed. On top of that, the highly specialised Ver-Tex fabric used for the cover instantly disperses excess body heat, helping you maintain your ideal sleep temperature. The mattress comes with a 10-year warranty and is available from Bedgear at Crystal Design Center and all leading department stores.

New Essentials: Lanerossi’s Radici Capsule Collection

Lanerossi has launched a new capsule collection called “Radici”, designed by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba. The company is expanding its designer collection with this new range of luxe blankets to enhance living areas with unexpected colours and sophisticated elegance. Available in five colours, from beige to brighter hues like gold and orange, the Radici blankets are made from 100-percent virgin wool obtained from selected flocks of Merino sheep, woven with the jacquard technique for a contrasting effect on the back, and enhanced by fringes along the borders.