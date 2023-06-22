Gustav Klimt’s Last Portrait is Expected to Fetch over $80 Million at Sotheby’s

Gustav Klimt’s last portrait, Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan), will go to Sotheby’s auction next week and is expected to fetch over $80 million.

Promoted as the star of the summer auction season in London, Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan) will be offered at the auction on June 27. It was previously sold in New York in 1994 for about $11.6 million, but the house is now expecting a much higher number at $80 million, which is the estimated price for artworks in the UK.

It is an incredibly rare chance for paintings from the world famous artist to be available for public or private sale, considering that most of Gustav Klimt’s golden artworks are held by the museums. The auction will surely attract multiple of Klimt’s admirers and art nouveau fans around the world.

Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan) is the last portrait by the legendary artist before his death in 1917. Erwin Böhler, a close friend of Klimt, acquired the painting soon after he passed away. The painting was passed on to an art collector and landed in a certain family whose information is undisclosed through Sotheby’s New York auction in 1994.

Recently, the painting was brought on to display for the first time since 1994 as part of the Gustav Klimt’s ‘Last Works’ exhibition in Vienna in 2021-2022.

In the past, other Klimt art pieces, like Frauenbildnis, Portrait of Ria Munk III was sold at Christie’s for $27.9 million, while Bauerngarten (Blumengarten) was sold at Sotheby’s for $59.1 million.

Visit the auction page here.