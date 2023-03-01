In Person: Artist Pinaree Sanpitak Collaborates with Valentino

Esteemed Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak discusses her recent, headline-grabbing art collaboration with the celebrated fashion brand Valentino – a project that was unveiled in January at a special event (coinciding with the inaugural Art SG art fair).

(Photos courtesy of Maison Valentino)

It’s been an exciting year – as in 12 months – for Pinaree Sanpitak, one of Thailand’s foremost visual artists. She is most well-known for her 20+ years spent crafting variations on what she’s termed ‘Breast Stupas’, best defined as an ongoing series of sculptural (and other) works that metaphorically pay homage to both the sacred and sensual power of the female breast.

In April of last year, Pinaree was selected to exhibit a selection of both her paintings and her sculptures at the prestigious Venice Biennale, which ran until November of 2022 and brought her work even more international recognition. More recently, during the week of Art SG in Singapore (January 12-15), she unveiled the intriguing art project she had worked on in collaboration with the fashion brand Valentino. The project – entitled ‘Breast Stupas Valentino’, naturally – involved a pair of sculptures which were wrapped in fabric coverings (one red, one black) emblazoned with Valentino’s iconic toile iconographe motif. Prestige recently caught up with Pinaree, just back from her vacation in Sri Lanka, to talk about this unique artistic undertaking.

Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit (left) with Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak

How did this collaboration come about? Did Valentino come to you?

The curator of the project was Dr. Chomwan Weeraworawit [also a curator of this year’s Bangkok Art Biennale]. She was the one who first called me about the project, in late November, as my name was proposed by both Maison Valentino and Soho House. At that time, Soho House and Valentino were already in partnership for Art SG. Initially they requested that I create a unique painting as Valentino had done other projects with painters in the past, but I said right away that was not possible. Not enough time. So it ended up being the two sculptures instead.

The Breast Stupas Valentino, on display in the lobby of the Warehouse Hotel in Singapore

Your son, Shone Puipia, is a successful fashion designer. Was he involved in this project too?

Yes. I was first inspired to try working with the toile iconographe fabric when Valentino forwarded photos of a model draped in it, from head to toe, and with stencil lines on her face. At first I asked for scraps, but Valentino sent full length fabric in crepe de chine and popeline cotton. While waiting for the fabric, I asked Shone to make a prototype in toile. At that time it was already close to Christmas, and the holidays, but I knew I could pursue this project because I have Shone and his team to help.

Closer look at the Breast Stupas Valentino’s Toile Iconographe motif

At first, I was planning to construct the piece in another way, but it was going to take more time to experiment with, and finally I decided to make it as a kind of cover, and then stuff the pieces in Singapore. Shone’s atelier perfectly cut and aligned the patterns, working overtime into the holidays, while I carried the covers to Singapore and stuffed them at the gallery, with four people helping. Each uses 40 kg of synthetic fibre – 175 cm in diameter, and 145 cm in height. I actually still have some fabric left over and will try to experiment on another idea.

Breast Stupa Cookery evening

At the spot in Singapore where the sculptures were exhibited you also created a special dinner, correct?

The proposed site for the sculptures – the lobby of the Warehouse Hotel – intrigued me, and I suggested that we could start with a ‘Breast Stupa Cookery’ project. I have works in storage with Yavuz Gallery in Singapore, so the stainless-steel Breast Stupa Topiary was accessible. The Yavuz Gallery team was incredibly helpful on site, measuring space and installing works during the busy week of Art SG. I set up the installation on the shelves in ‘The Den’, where we dined, to weave a story about Valentino, Breast Stupa Cookery, and my other works.

Breast Stupa Cookery setup in The Den

After this event, Art SG held their closing party there at the hotel. I should also add that this project with Maison Valentino was not directly an Art SG exhibit. But I did have works at Yavuz Gallery and STPI booths in Art SG this year.

Breast Stupa Cookery objects on display

Tell us more about the Breast Stupa Cookery event. Who was there?

The 30 invited guests for the dinner were a mix of Valentino clients from Singapore and Thailand, Soho House/Art SG guests, and my own guests. The two sculptures were right outside the dining room, where there was also an explanation of the project. And the hotel staff were well informed about it as well, so could answer any questions onlookers would have.

For the dinner I invited Chef Napol “Joe” Jantraget and Chef Saki Hoshino [of Samlor restaurant] as they are already familiar with Breast Stupa Cookery – since we collaborated on a similar event at Nova Contemporary gallery in Bangkok back in 2020.

Breast Stupa Cookery objects on display

Now that Art SG is concluded, what has become of the two sculptures?

The two pieces will be sold, and the proceeds will benefit United Women Singapore (uws.org.sg), an organisation selected by Maison Valentino. Both Yavuz Gallery and Maison Valentino are currently working on this.

The artist with her creations

Do you foresee more collaborations with fashion industry brands in the future?

If the opportunity arises, with good intentions and good timing aligning with my interests, I would for sure take on the challenge.