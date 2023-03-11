In Person: Catching up with Gongkan, One of Asia’s Rising Art Stars

Ask anyone in the know who the rising stars are in Thailand’s art scene, and a name that will inevitably come up is Kantapon “Gongkan” Metheekul. These days, the artist – who’s still in his early 30s – is enjoying more notoriety than ever, with some prestigious solo shows coming up in Asia and the USA.

Gongkan stands with one of the paintings he exhibited at the OTI Paris gallery (photo courtesy of Over The Influence)

Bangkok born and raised, Kantapon Metheekul, known professionally as Gongkan, studied art and design at Silpakorn University. After graduating, he enjoyed a successful career in advertising, but then he chucked it all aside and moved to New York to study fine art, with a focus on painting. During this period, he also began creating street art sticker bombs based on the theme of teleportation; travelling through multiple dimensions via literal “black holes”. After gaining some notoriety in the New York scene, he returned to Thailand and continued expounding on his theme. Since then, his dreamy, cartoon-like depictions of teleportation and surrealistic metamorphosis have gained a huge following, not only with the Thai public but also serious art collectors (Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is one of them).

One item from the extensive Gongkan x Carnival collaboration (image from Gongkan’s Facebook page)

These days, Gongkan works in various mediums – sculpture, painting, video installations, and motion graphics – and has also been involved in several successful collaborations with major brands, including Thai streetwear fashion line Carnival, and South Korean automaker KIA. As part of a larger regional feature on Asia’s Rising Art Stars, Prestige recently caught up with Gongkan, at his studio in Bangkok’s Ari neighbourhood, for a friendly chat.

‘Through The Eyes’, from the OTI Paris gallery show (photo courtesy of Over The Influence)

In Europe and the USA you’re represented by Over The Influence (OTI), and last summer you had a solo show at their Paris gallery. How was that experience?

It was my first time in Paris. And it was my first time showing in Europe. I was excited. For the show’s concept I was talking about love, and equality of love, with rainbow colours representing LGBTQ and pride. The people were interested in my work. I didn’t stay for the full duration of the show, but it did sell out. In September I will have my second show at the OTI gallery in Los Angeles. I’m not sure of the concept yet. I want to do something new, but still incorporate my signature teleport idea, and the concept of freedom.

One of Gongkan’s infamous NYC sticker bombs (photo courtesy of the artist)

In Asia you’re represented by Tang Contemporary Art. Where have you shown with them?

They’ve shown me in Beijing, and in Bangkok. And I’ll have a show at the new Tang gallery in Seoul in May. It’s my first time showing there. I love Korea, so I’m excited about it. Actually, I’m excited about every solo show I have – in Thailand and elsewhere.

‘Come and Grow’, one of the paintings being completed during our studio visit (image from Gongkan’s Facebook page)

Are the pieces I saw downstairs in your studio for the Korea exhibition?

No, those are for Art Central Hong Kong [with OTI], and one is for Art Basel Hong Kong [with Tang]. The two art fairs overlap, at the end of March.

‘Summer in Winter’, a work from 2022 (image from Gongkan’s Facebook page)

Would you say the reaction to your work is different here in Thailand than it is elsewhere?

I’m aware I’m more popular here – not just for collectors and art lovers, but also students, teenagers, and others – but I’d say it’s the same reaction around the world. Many people say my work is very “cute”, but if they look deeper, and see the messages behind it, they discover it’s not always happy, like what you think you see the first time. People need to read about the concept.

‘The Fragments’ – detail – from the OTI Paris gallery show (photo courtesy of Over The Influence)

Although your work isn’t steeped in Thai iconography – there’s no temples or Buddhas – would you say it still reflects Thai identity?

Nowadays, an artwork doesn’t have to be “symbolic” of the country. We can use other visual clues for context. My work is more a reflection of my personal identity, but that all came from this city, Bangkok, and the Thai people I grew up with. The boys I always draw, for instance, are Asian, with black hair, and the message in one of the paintings you saw today reflects on the Thai government, because same sex marriage here is still outlawed.

An early Gongkan image, showing his now signature “teleporting black holes” concept

What are the primary themes or ideas you’re currently exploring?

Now I focus on the concept of liberty, and freedom, and being truthful to yourself. And also mental health. I think these days, people have problems with mental health and depression, perhaps because of social media and what’s in the news, and how the pace of it all is so fast.

Painting from the 2021 exhibition, entitled ‘Tip of the Iceberg’, at OTI’s Los Angeles gallery (photo courtesy of Over The Influence)

Are there people in your immediate circle dealing with mental health issues?

Some of my friends, and friends of friends, suffer. And I also used to have some problems with “anti-fans”, or haters. In the first year I couldn’t handle it. It was too heavy for me. I eventually had to grow up, and learn to not give a shit, but it used to be that when I got bad feedback about my art I would have no energy for painting for like two months afterwards.

A still from ‘Fireboy’ (image from Gongkan’s Facebook page)

Tell us about Fireboy, one of the recent digital media projects you worked on.

It’s a collaboration with PP Krit, a famous Thai actor and singer. His song is called “Fireboy”, so I created, like, a superhero boy. You can see the full video on YouTube. I created the character, but someone helps me to do the 3-D motion graphics. I am definitely interested in all this, and in the future I think I’ll do NFTs also. But I still want to continue to do paintings and sculptures.

Gongkan at his 2020 exhibition ‘Pollution’, at River City Bangkok (photo: Prestige)

What would you say to aspiring artists who look to you as a role model?

First, you need to love doing art. That’s the most important thing. It’s not an easy job to get successful with very fast. People say I got successful so easily, but that’s not really the case. I’ve loved painting since I was five years old, but my parents didn’t believe I could live off this job, so although I love painting I didn’t study fine art. I learned design, and got a job in an ad agency, but I still did fine art as my hobby. Then I went New York for four years and that’s not an easy place to live. Being an artist is not easy work, so you need to really love it. You can strive for success, but don’t make that pursuit stress you too much.

