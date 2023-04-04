In Person: Phathaiwat “Top” Changtrakul, Artistic Director of the Mango Art Festival

As the Artistic Director of the upcoming Mango Art Festival, which runs from May 2-7 at the River City Bangkok arts centre, Phathaiwat “Top” Changtrakul is busily preparing for this year’s edition – which is set to be one of the most expansive and internationally far-reaching yet. The Mango Art Festival team assembled at a recent press conference for the 2023 edition

Born in 1970, Phathaiwat “Top” Changtrakul is a multimedia artist who lives and works in Bangkok. He is a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI), where he earned an MFA in New Genres. He was behind the first Hotel Art Fair in Bangkok in 2013, and this year he’s once again doing duty as the Artistic Director of the Mango Art Festival, a popular annual event that he co-founded along with Suchai Pornsirikul.

Now in its third edition, the event aims to be a lifestyle festival that showcases the creativity and talent not only of Thai artists, but also product designers and performance artists. In total, Mango Art Festival currently organises three events per year: the Mango Art Festival in May, Urban Collectibles in September, and Treasure Discovered in December.

Top art work in the studio (photo: www.singulart.com)

How did your time at university, and your own subsequent career as an artist, prepare you for your role as Artistic Director of the Mango Art Festival?

I could not have asked for a better education than what I received at SFAI. I learned how to create and understand art, ranging from minimal, to conceptual, to video art – which helped me greatly, both as a working artist in New York City, and when giving advice to other artists. I learned how to navigate the international art scene too, from selecting pieces for the art fair, all the way to doing promotion, and contacting collectors. These unique experiences came in handy when I was organising the first Mango Art Festival; helping me connect with artists and buyers and create a platform for them to meet.

Suchai Pornsirikul at the recent press conference for the 2023 edition of the Mango Art Festival

Are you still actively producing your own art?

I’m still creating my own art, and a lot of it. Art is always going to be a part of me… like breathing. I create art when I want to say something that words could not. But I also enjoy my role as Artistic Director of the Mango Art Festival because it allows me to discover new talents and watch them grow. Both me and Suchai [Pornsirikul] are very passionate about art.

Phathaiwat “Top” Changtrakul

Would you say Thailand has a healthy art scene? What, if anything, is most lacking?

One thing that you need to understand about Thailand is that, it is what it is. When I first returned from the United States 20 years ago, I had high expectations for the Thai art scene, because I was comparing it to the USA and Europe. But after a while I realised that if you want to contribute to the Thai art scene, you just do it, and do it without whining, complaining, or expecting others to help you! You do it because you want to contribute and help the scene grow, and you do it because you enjoy making a difference.

Any event that helps to put Thailand on international art map is awesome. The Bangkok Art Biennale contributes by showcasing renowned international artists alongside our beautiful landmarks. The Hotel Art Fair promotes current artists and galleries, while the Mango Art Festival promotes artists, galleries, product design,and performances – providing a platform for them to showcase their work and connecting them with buyers. In return, we all are carrying on Thailand’s legacy as a creative and artistic country for the world to see.

Art lovers gathered at a previous edition of the Mango Art Festival

How will this year’s Mango Art Festival differ from those that came before?

This year’s edition – which runs from May 2-7 at River City Bangkok – will be our first time collaborating with Art Formosa from Taiwan, as well as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, which I am looking forward to. The Mango Art Festival will then be at Art Formosa in Taiwan, from August 25-27, but for our first Mango Art Festival in Beijing we’re still awaiting a confirmed date. In terms of international participants this year, we have galleries from Taiwan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines – all looking to enhance their presence here.

Art enthusiast perusing the works at a previous edition of the Mango Art Festival

The idea of “taste” is, undoubtedly, central to art appreciation. What does that term mean to you?

When talking about taste I always like to compare it to reading. I’m a non-fiction reader. My first choice would be memoirs, biographies, or history. The more depressing and morbid the better I like them, but I sometimes enjoy reading Harry Potter and science-fiction too. What I’m trying to say is that while knowing what you like and dislike is important, you also should give yourself the opportunity to try something new every once in a while.

mangoartfestival.com