Recap: Prestige x UOB Art Soirée

Prestige joined hands with long-time collaborator UOB bank to produce a scintillating evening of educational and creative sessions – uniting artists, aesthetes, and investors in one place.

(Hero image (from the left): Pannaphan Yodmanee, Yaovanee Nirandara, Rithika Dila, Vira-Anong C. Phutrakul, Yuttachai Teyarachkul, Christoph Pagel, Phannapast Taychamaythakool)

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, Prestige and UOB bank hosted an exclusive art soirée at the recently opened UOB Wealth Banking Centre, UOB Plaza Bangkok. The evening started off with two informative lectures on art investment and artistic expression, from some of the most experienced and leading names in the industry. The event aimed to create opportunities for the VIP attendees, panellists, and talents to exchange cultural perspectives and connect on an intimate level.

Throughout the years, UOB bank has been a great supporter and patron for artists in Thailand and the ASEAN region. An ongoing project that has reached its 42nd year in Singapore and 14th year in Thailand is the UOB Painting of the Year Competition, which has given local talents the platform to showcase their work on an international stage.

“Thai artists, in particular, possess immense talent and creative energy. Our flagship programme has played a vital role in their success on the global stage, and we’re honoured to support their journey.” said Vira-Anong C. Phutrakul, UOB executive management, head of retail and brand.

The evening was divided into three sections: The Power of Art, The Power of Expression, and The Power of Networking.

The Power of Art

As the name ‘The Power of Art’ indicates, the first session’s objective was to reflect the importance and the influence of art in modern day society, simultaneously highlighting UOB’s passion to elevate Thai art to the next level. The first speaker was Yaowanee “Gig” Nirandara, owner of 129 Art Museum, chairperson of the management board at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), and board member of the Contemporary Art Promotion Fund. Gig gave a concise rundown on art investment 101, sharing how investing in artwork that you genuinely care about can be a game changer. If new investors are uncertain where to begin, her recommendation is to narrow things down by going for the standout pieces in each artist’s era.

The second speaker was Rithika “Rika” Dila, a senior consultant at Phillips, a global auction company specialising in purchasing and selling 20th-21st century art and design work. Rika focuses on how timing, storytelling and trademark artistic style can increase the value of the artist’s work. She also touched on the trends of art investment and urges investors to support up and coming local artists.

The Power of Expression

For the second session of the night, the speakers discussed the inspiration behind their artistic approach, specifically with the work that they have brought to auction at the event. The panel was led by mixed media artist Pannaphan Yodmanee whose work has been featured at Singapore Art Museum, Bangkok Art Biennale (2019), the 9th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art, Australia (2018), and more. She revealed that her recent artistic style has been greatly influenced by female empowerment and her recent motherhood journey.

Another esteemed contemporary artist Phannapast “Yoon” Taychamaythakool shares the story behind her distinctively whimsical characters, which have caught the eye of Thai and global fashion houses. Most impressively, her collaboration with Gucci during the tenure of Alessandro Michele, has rightfully earned her international exposure and cemented her name at the frontiers of the Thai art scene.

The Power of Networking

This section of the night allowed the panellists to share common interests, business insights, and conversations about the art world with the audience. Accompanying the stimulating scene, the event also had a live DJ performance, with free flow delectables and beverages of choice.

In addition, students from the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture, and Graphic Arts had offered the visitors personal portraits which could be a great way for the guests to discover their taste and familiarise themselves with various mediums such as water colour painting, pen and ink drawing, chalk drawing, and sketching.