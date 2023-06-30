Sotheby’s Plans to Expand across Asia with Singapore as its Main Hub

The name Sotheby’s must come up when we talk about the art field in Asia. As the market grows bigger every year, the company serves as one of the strongest art advocates for the Asian region.

The art market in Asia – and especially Southeast Asia – has existed for decades in varying degrees of maturity and global recognition. Each country, with its own distinctive art scene, has served as a cultural wellspring that’s nurtured a growth in talent and brought increased interest from passionate art collectors. And as Asian collectors shift their interest from domestic to international acquisitions, the region’s arts infrastructure has grown accordingly, making a strong impression in the global art industry. Likewise Sotheby’s, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Asia, is also ramping up its presence in the region, led by a new generation of forward-thinking leaders who include Alex Branczik, Chairman, Modern & Contemporary Art, Asia and Jasmine Prasetio, Managing Director, Southeast Asia.

The increase in Asian art buyers has been a major factor spurring the growth in the region’s art market. According to Branczik, in the five decades since Sotheby’s held its first auction in Hong Kong, the company has been instrumental in cultivating a taste and market demand in Asia for great works of art. Total sales in the region, for example, increased a hundredfold between 1997 and 2021, from HK$89 million to $10 billion. Looking ahead, Branczik says Sotheby’s will continue to hold on to its important role in shaping the market and breaking new ground within the industry. The company recently opened a new Shanghai headquarters, amplifying its vision for Mainland China, and next year it moves to an exciting new Hong Kong location at Landmark Chater in the heart of Central. According to Branczik, this is all part of the company’s mission to demonstrate its commitment to build the best connections with clients in Asia. “Building on our storied history in Asia, we’re laying the foundation for the next 50 years to come with a talented team to bring forth the vision of an expanded business model,” he says.

Part of this expanding business model is the development of new art hubs in Southeast Asia, anchored by the city state of Singapore, which has been hosting auctions since the late 1990s. In August last year, Sotheby’s held its first exhibition in the city state after a 15-year hiatus, bringing with it record auction sales of US$18 million. Southeast Asia is more culturally, politically and economically diverse than many other regions. Its emergence as pillar of the international art arena has increased significantly as the art industry further embraces multiculturalism and global interconnectedness.

Prasetio believes Singapore has long been an important hub for the arts in the region. “Our successful auction in Singapore with its diverse composition of not only important works by Southeast Asian artists, but also international modern and contemporary art, reflects the depth and sophistication of the audience in Singapore and the region when it comes to collecting art,” she says. Singapore’s growing appreciation for art is also due to its role as a regional hub for finance and commerce, and its multicultural and international demographics. Prasetio also sees great potential in other cities in the region, noting the truly international audience and patronage of Southeast Asian art and citing pioneering artists such as Georgette Chen from Singapore, the Indonesian painter Christine Ay Tjoe and Vietnam’s Mai Trung Thu, all of whom have had works shown in major museums around the world. Sotheby’s regularly holds travelling exhibitions for its sales and staged its first non-selling exhibition in Vietnam last year.

“We’ve broadened our activities not only to meet collectors where they are, but also to support regional cultural ecosystems. In the years to come this ecosystem will continue to mature and grow in Southeast Asia, and Singapore as a hub is central to this vision,” Prasetio adds. As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, Sotheby’s will return to Singapore to host a modern and contemporary art auction at Marina Bay Sands on July 2 . According to Nathan Drahi, Managing Director, Sotheby’s Asia, the event serves as a testament to the company’s ambitions to connect, cultivate and engage with the regional art collecting scene. The auction features more than 60 works by artists who include Asian masters Georgette Chen and Le Pho, alongside established and emerging international talents, such as Chu Teh-Chun, Wu Guanzhong, Javier Calleja and Scott Khan. Previewed with an exhibition on June 29-July 2, will also be livestreamed on sothebys.com on July 2.