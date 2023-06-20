‘Asteroid City’ Review: So Far, Almost Everybody Loves it

Earning itself a six-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Asteroid City is definitely one of the most exciting new releases this year. The movie just debuted in select theatres on June 16. Here are the reviews for Wes Anderson’s latest film.

After The French Dispatch (2021), we’re finally blessed with a fresh Wes Anderson film. Through his eccentric story-telling, iconic colour palette and themes, Asteroid City tells the story of a youth astronomy convention that takes place in the desert title city. According to The New York Times, this sci-fi-comedy-drama film is in its core about ‘desire and death, small mysteries and cosmic unknowns and the stories that we make of all the stuff called life.’

How are the Reviews for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City so far?

From what we can gage, the film will surely feel like home for many Wes Anderson fans, for the Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, ‘Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.’ In addition to that, several of Wes Anderson’s most beloved actors are also a part of Asteroid City, including Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, and Willem Dafoe, as well as Hollywood superstars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, and so many more.

Asteroid City premiered in theatres on June 16 and received a score of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7/10 on IMDb. It also broke a new record at an estimated $790K in a three-day gross in six theatres, the highest average per theatre since La La Land.

Asteroid City Online Reviews and Feedback

Wes Anderson's best work since The Grand Budapest Hotel is without a doubt #AsteroidCity (🌟🌟🌟🌟). It's an absolute delight of a movie, and the lighthearted, playful style hits just the right spots for us. The ensemble cast is particularly strong this time with memorable… pic.twitter.com/986fAn5jiC — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) June 13, 2023

Loved #AsteroidCity. It's funny, charming and a sincere reflection on the meaning (or meaninglessness) of life; how small we are in the scope of the universe but how despite that, entire universes exist within us. A gentle reflection on parenthood AND childhood. Just humanity. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Idq73EI3qJ — Film Dzaddy (@thesnagel) June 18, 2023

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and Celine Song’s “Past Lives” are killing it at the specialty box office while “The Flash” and “Elemental” are flopping. People who care about movies will go out to see originality https://t.co/okOc1Gvvn2 — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) June 18, 2023

Asteroid City is like if Wes Anderson made an episode of The Twilight Zone. I was so curious what aliens would look like in a Wes Anderson film and it didn’t disappointed. Production design is brilliant, script is hilarious and the cast is superb as always. pic.twitter.com/EsIkFjq8Eq — Raiders of the Lost Podcast (@RaidersLostPod) June 18, 2023

There’s a dolly shot in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023) that takes place under the canopy of a motel’s backyard pergola so that the scene’s muted pastels are polka dotted by sunlight. It’s so pretty I basically think it’s impossible for Robert Yeoman to not get nominated. pic.twitter.com/pmiVtPSWrR — kyle alex brett (@kyalbr) June 19, 2023

His new movie, Asteroid City, brings a necessary madness to the meticulous director’s method, and it amounts to a masterpiece. https://t.co/XGnn2LVOXC — Vulture (@vulture) June 16, 2023

In Bangkok, Asteroid City will be showing at House Samyan from June 22. Watch the trailer here.