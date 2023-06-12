Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (12-18 June 2023)

Your first bite at Jhol may not taste like any other Indian food you’ve had before. Under the concept of coastal Indian cuisine, Jhol prioritises dishes that represent the local rather than generic worldwide Indian menus. Although you won’t find any naan or butter chicken here, you won’t be able to get over their Badanekayi Ennegayi or stuffed eggplants in spicy gravy, Berhampur Fried Chicken, and Daab Chingri which is an authentic Bengali prawn curry.

Jhol is located in Soi Sukhumvit 18. It opens daily from 12pm-2.30pm and 5.30pm-9.30pm.