From indulging in an Indian feast to checking out the latest fashion pop-up, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (12-18 June 2023)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Savour the Delicious Interpretation of Coastal Indian Flavours at Jhol
- Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival with Pagoda Chinese Restaurant’s Jiaxing Zongzi
- Create Your Love Story at The St. Regis Bangkok’s ‘Exquisitely Yours Wedding Fair’
- Check out the Bottega Veneta Exclusive Pop-Up
- Grab Sarnies’ Special Coffee Blends at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
Your first bite at Jhol may not taste like any other Indian food you’ve had before. Under the concept of coastal Indian cuisine, Jhol prioritises dishes that represent the local rather than generic worldwide Indian menus. Although you won’t find any naan or butter chicken here, you won’t be able to get over their Badanekayi Ennegayi or stuffed eggplants in spicy gravy, Berhampur Fried Chicken, and Daab Chingri which is an authentic Bengali prawn curry.
Jhol is located in Soi Sukhumvit 18. It opens daily from 12pm-2.30pm and 5.30pm-9.30pm.
For one month only, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant is celebrating China’s Dragon Boat Festival with traditional rice dumplings. Jiaxiang Zongzi dumplings are available in two fillings: the Premium Meat Filling with pork belly, dried scallop and Chinese pork sausage, and the Sweet Filling with taro, chestnuts and mung beans. Both variations make perfect gifts in an elegant green box.
The Jiaxing Zongzi is available until June 30, 2023 during lunch and dinner. Takeaways need to be ordered in advance.
One of the most popular wedding venues in Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok is inviting all future brides and grooms to open consultations. The wedding fair is joined by trusted vendors who can assist you with everything from invitation cards, to photographers, wedding gowns, and souvenirs. Every booker will also receive perks such as a complimentary stay, champagne, special discount, and more.
The wedding fair takes place on June 17-18 from 11am-7pm.
The unusual yet attractive installation in the centre of Parc Paragon is inviting all shoppers to check out its Italian craftsmanship. For the latest Bottega Veneta pop-up store in Bangkok, the brand’s identity comes across very strongly. While the puffy exterior is made out of soft leather just like its iconic Cabat, Arco, Cassette, and Jodie bags, the interior is a display of luxurious pieces from Pre-Fall 23 collection.
The pop-up is located at Parc Paragon until June 18. It opens daily from 10.30am-9pm.
Sarnies is delivering fresh and artisanal coffee beyond its own venue. The Kimpton Maa-Lai presents two special crafted-by-Sarnies blends, including the ‘Let’s Get Crafty,’ a medium dark roast with dark chocolate and burnt caramel palate, and the ‘Kimpton Blend,’ a medium dark roast with a creamy finish. Grab the unique Sarnies’ blends from Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in all of the hotels’ outlets from today.
Both coffee blends are served in all restaurants and bars of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.