Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (19-25 June 2023)

From indulging in Indonesian cuisine to listening to Beethoven’s classics, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok]
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do in Bangkok this Week (19-25 June 2023)
Last week, Grey Goose presented its newest launch, the Grey Goose Aurora. The limited edition is inspired by the majestic migration journey of geese, bringing the vibrant northern lights of they surpass onto the bottle. Distilled from the finest French wheat and blended with spring water, this beautiful craftsmanship can be enjoyed on its own or through special cocktails at Bangkok’s most happening clubs.
Find Grey Goose Aurora at Pastel, Anaconda, Babo, Space Plus, and more.
Since it’s not so easy to get a taste of Indonesian cuisine in Thailand, the upcoming Chef’s Series at the JW Café is unmissable for food lovers. Coming all the way from JW Marriott Surabaya, Chef Rio Abednego will prepare a range of indulgent classics like Gado Gado Indonesian salad, Rendang beef dry curry, Bakso Malang meatball soup, and many others. The delicious creations will be available as part of the International Lunch, Dinner, and Sunday Brunch Buffet.
The dishes from JW Asia’s Chef Series: Taste of Indonesia will be served on June 21-25, 2023 at JW Café.
Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a majestic series of performances in September this year. Meanwhile, this week, music lovers are blessed with the show from Switzerland’s oldest orchestra, the Lucern Symphony Orchestra. ‘A Night with Beethoven’ will feature Augustin Hadelich as solo violinist and Michael Sanderling as conductor.
‘A Night with Beethoven’ takes place at Thailand Cultural Centre on June 24 at 7pm.
The Water Club at SO/ Bangkok just can’t wait until the sun is down to start the party. The eight-hour long party starts by the infinity pool in the afternoon with lively beats from the DJs. Drink and dance your heart out and watch as the Bangkok’s skyline and Lumpini Park gets illuminated from day to night.
The Original SO Pool Party takes place at The Water Club, SO/ Bangkok on June 24 from 1pm-9pm.
Cavallino Motors will fascinate fans with 15 cars in the Ferrari Approved (Pre-Owned) Festival 2023. The event features the F8 Tributo, 488 GTB, 599 GTB Fiorano, SF90 Stradale, and several others, all of which will have undergone a 190-item inspection and be certified by the Ferrari Approved program. The highest level of safety and quality is confirmed under the best possible deals.
The Ferrari Approved (Pre-Owned) Festival 2023 takes place at Cavallino Motors Showroom on June 23-25 from 10am-5pm.