10 of BLACKPINK Brand Endorsements, from Dior to Cartier

It’s not exaggerating to say we see these girls everywhere, from social media to ads banners. And that’s because altogether BLACKPINK has a long list of brand endorsements roughly since the year 2018.

BLACKPINK have left behind many big names in the global entertainment scene when it comes to securing brand deals. Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé have established successful solo careers beyond music, emerging as luxury fashion favourites. The girls are minting millions with their brand collaborations, from Chanel and Cartier to Tiffany & Co. and Dior.

The stylish K-pop stars have brought in a breath of fresh air to luxury houses looking for a reboot. They hold massive influence among affluent millennials and GenZ across the globe, which translates into an increase in sales stats, too. Let’s look at all the deals and collaborations of the BLACKPINK girls.

BLACKPINK’s brand collaborations

The K-pop supergroup have worked with several renowned brands like Adidas, Puma, Pepsi, Samsung, PUBG Mobile and Shopee.

The quartet also appeared in many campaigns for Adidas, exuding confidence in the brand’s uber-cool athleisure wear. BLACKPINK x Adidas dates back to 2020 when the band appeared in the sneaker giant’s ‘Change Is a Team Sport’ campaign alongside Yara Shahidi, Ninja, and Pharrell Williams. Here’s hoping we get another collection soon!

The band became the face of Puma’s Suede Bow sneakers. In addition, the 2018 collaboration also marked their first appearance in a Japanese TV commercial. Furthermore, a special edition Samsung Galaxy A80 was also launched to honour the BLACKPINK members. Released in 2019, the black and pink gadgets were available in limited numbers across Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The list of BLACKPINK’s brand collaborations is incomplete without the mention of their lip-smacking collection with Oreo. The band members released two versions of the cult-loved biscuit, which landed in seven Asian markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Their diverse portfolio includes automobile company Kia Motors, haircare brand Mise-En-Scéne, Sprite Korea and Zepeto. In addition, their album releases, concerts and more have made their combined net worth US$62 million in 2022, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

BLACKPINK members’ solo brand deals

All four members have clinched fancy deals with top-tier luxury frontrunners in recent times. Let’s take a look:

Jisoo: Dior Beauty, Cartier

Jisoo started off her solo endorsement journey in 2018 as a model for the South Korean cosmetic brand, Kiss Me. Then, the artist bagged her first international deal with the French luxury fashion house Dior in 2019 as their local brand ambassador. She was later named one of the global ambassadors of Dior in 2021. Jisoo’s fashion week outings with Dior are a treat to watch as the singer looks straight out of a fairytale in the brand’s silhouette.

The K-pop idol was further named Cartier’s brand ambassador in 2022, joining the Panthère community alongside artists like Annabelle Wallis, Ella Balinska, Chang Chen, Mariacarla Boscono and more. She’s a regular at Cartier’s events and looks stunning in the brand’s jewellery pieces worth several million dollars.

Jennie: Chanel, Calvin Klein

Jennie aka the ‘Human Chanel’ is at the top of her game when it comes to brand collaborations. She has been associated with a slew of brands including South Korean luxury beauty brand, Hera, telephone company KT Corporation, soju brand Chum-Churum as well as Lotte Confectionery.

Her first major luxury deal came in 2018 with Chanel Korea appointing her as their brand ambassador. She started representing the brand globally soon after. You’ll often spot the K-pop star sitting in the front-row at the brand’s runway shows throughout the year. She was also the face of Chanel’s Coco Neige 2021-22 campaign in addition to representing the Coco Crush jewellery line.

Calvin Klein is another global brand that picked Jennie as the face of their Spring 2021 collection. Jennie modelled for other Calvin Klein campaigns as well. Her latest appearance was in the brand’s campaign for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

Rosé: Yves Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co.

Apart from endorsing the Korean cosmetics brand Kiss Me with fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo, Rosé is the face of powerhouses like Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

She scored her first major deal as the global ambassador of Saint Laurent in 2020. Not only this, but she also became the muse of YSL Beauty the following year. She’s also actively involved with the brand’s fashion shows, looking elegant and graceful in their apparel.

Rosé’s second major achievement was her collaboration with the luxury jewellery house Tiffany & Co. in 2021. Her most recent outing with the brand was for their Lock campaign that globally launched in January 2023. The campaign marked Tiffany’s first all-gender jewellery collection and the promotional glimpses featured Rosé decked in their sparkling bangles, rings, and necklaces.

Lisa: Bulgari, Celine, Mac, Prada

The youngest BLACKPINK member Lisa also has major deals in her kitty including partnerships with Bulgari, Celine, and Mac as well as Adidas, Penshoppe, AIS Thailand, Chivas Regal and South Korean cosmetics brand Moonshot. In a 2022 report, South China Morning Post cited Korean media claiming that Lisa charges at least US$600,000 per endorsement.

Bulgari and Lisa recently launched their ‘Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition’ watch, which comes with a ‘BVLGARI BVLGARI’ engraving in 18K rose gold. The special dial colour reflects green, blue and purple hues depending on the angle. As Bulgari’s brand ambassador, she’s often spotted flaunting their Serpenti collection, which comes at skyrocketing prices.

She is also seen marketing Celine’s outfits and accessories on various occasions. Not to miss her first-ever makeup collection with Mac, named ‘MAC x L’, which sold like hotcakes.

Image credit: lalalalisa_m/ Instagram

(Hero and feature image credits: blackpinkofficial/ Instagram)

