Music Matters: Industry Insider Tek Harrington on Curation as a Craft

Tek Harrington opens up about his impetus for joining the music business, what led him to transition into a curator role, and his experiences managing an entertainment roster for restaurants, bars, and clubs across Bangkok.

Bangkok is one of Asia’s foremost nightlife destinations, with something for everyone – from superclubs to streets dotted with no-frills bars and live music venues.

The quality and diversity of the nightlife scene is due, in large part, to the creative individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes. And although we tend to link the word “curation” with art in a gallery, curating an atmosphere with music is a unique craft that affects all of us more than we realise.

Music curation requires finesse, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the job. It requires an immense amount of knowledge, as well as a passion to stay up to date on industry trends. To gain a better understanding of this craft, we speak to a professional who continues to play a role in shaping Thailand’s thriving nightlife landscape.

Ask a Bangkokian who they consider the city’s “King of Disco”, and chances are they’ll say Tek Harrington. A British DJ of Thai descent, Tek is known for groovy sets that blend a range of genres – including disco, funk, house, and soul – as well as his infectious energy behind the decks.

With over a decade of experience that has seen him appear alongside globally celebrated DJs such as Dmitri from Paris and Gerd Janson, Tek’s talent has not gone unnoticed. He now manages an entertainment roster for several leading establishments across the city, including The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, which has won several accolades for its entertainment- focused approach to hospitality.

What motivated you to become a curator as well as a DJ?

As a UK native, I developed a love for diverse music genres at an early age, thanks to my father’s affinity for BBC Radio 2. My coming-of-age years began in the late 90s, so I caught the tail end of the superclub explosion, with the likes of Pete Tong, Cream (which would later become Creamfields) and Hed Kandi dominating the airwaves.

My love for music was cemented after receiving a pair of turntables for my 16th birthday. I then started collecting records, DJing, and organising parties. What started out as a hobby became my passion, which later became a business.

While DJing in Bangkok in the early 2010s, I distinguished myself by introducing my style of ‘House & Disco’. Although not unique today, it certainly was a style that was different to what was being played.

As my popularity increased, I was receiving more requests than I could fulfil, so I began recommending other DJs with similar styles to these venues. This experience led me to discover my talent as a music curator, and in 2015, I transitioned to managing an entertainment roster for restaurants, bars, and clubs.

What are the key skills required to succeed in a role like yours?

It’s perhaps not widely known but I have a secret identity as a project manager. Managing DJs and musicians is a lot like managing architects and interior designers, which I happen to have a lot of experience with.

For music curators, two key skills are required: an eye for talent and the ability to imagine what kind of vibe a certain style of music will create. It also helps to be organised, but let’s focus on the fun stuff. As long as you love music, and go out partying enough – which, let’s be real, is a pretty sweet job requirement – you can develop these skills.

But it’s not just about finding the right talent. You must be open to working with new artists, too. I recently added a new DJ to my team, whose only had a few years of experience, but with some coaching and guidance (and freedom to explore her own sound in the booth) she’s quickly become one of my agency’s new superstars. And the feedback from guests and hotel staff has been nothing short of fantastic.

In any consultancy role, it’s crucial to understand the client’s goals, target demographic, concept, budget, and even interior design style. For instance, Bar.Yard is a lively tiki bar with bright tropical colours and a relaxed atmosphere. We keep the music accessible, fun, and vibrant by playing nostalgic sing-alongs every 15 minutes followed by funky beats.

On the other hand, Ms.Jigger has an upscale feel so we play soulful jazz-influenced house music there. I’ve also curated acoustic bands with a singer-songwriter vibe for Craft, the all-day dining, pet-friendly restaurant.

How does it feel to have such a contributing role in the Kimpton Maa-Lai’s success?

It feels fantastic to be recognised as one of the best hotels in town, and Bar.Yard recently won a ‘Best Rooftop Bar in Bangkok’ award. From day one, my goal has been to establish Bar.Yard as the ultimate party destination in the heart of Bangkok’s prime real estate neighbourhood and to keep up this success, I’m always on the lookout for new talent, being open to feedback, and most importantly, taking good care of my team. When you feel valued, it’s easy to stay motivated and inspired.

What are your goals for the future?

My goal is to make Bangkok fun again. While many luxury hotel bars strive for a modern and edgy vibe, they often lack the fun element that makes guests want to come back, relying solely on stunning views and fancy cocktails. On the other hand, some hotels play commercial music that only appeals to a specific group, blasting EDM during dinner time and alienating other guests.

I admit that finding the right balance can be a challenge, but with an open mind and some tenacity, it’s achievable. And when you do strike that balance, you’ll create a party destination that’s hard to resist.

Featured image: Tek Harrington behind the DJ booth at Disco Diaries.