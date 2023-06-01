‘Vanderpump Rules’ Casts’ Net Worth and Personal Lives

Vanderpump Rules entertains the audience with its steamy characters and their opulent lifestyles. Here we’re unveiling the net worth of the cast members of the successful reality TV.

Bravo’s spin-off series to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules (VPR) follows the lives of English businesswoman Lisa Vanderpump and the enthusiastic group of staff at her Sexy Unique Restaurant, aka SUR, in West Hollywood.

Captivating audiences with their lavish lifestyles, affluent businesses, dramatic relationships and unique personalities, the show’s cast has taken the world by storm since its inception in 2013. Not to mention their staggering net worth that run into millions, thanks to their incredible reality TV career trajectories.

According to Collider, the season 10 finale, which established the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, garnered series-high ratings. It drew a combined viewership of 4.1 million on Bravo, on-demand and Peacock after just three days of its release on 17 May 2023.

As fans await the 11th instalment of the series, take a peek into the lavish lives of the most popular faces on Vanderpump Rules.

Cast members of Vanderpump Rules, what they do and their net worth

Lisa Vanderpump

The face of Vanderpump Rules has an estimated net worth of USD 90 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Vanderpump got her start in reality television with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010-2019) and raked in a total of around USD 4.5 million, as per a 2021 Cosmopolitan report.

Currently, her income mostly comprises her USD 500,000-per-season salary from VPR, along with earnings from her other ventures, including Vanderpump Pets, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Vanderpump Wines.

Additionally, the businesswoman co-owns multiple restaurants with her billionaire husband, Ken Todd — SUR, Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, and the new Vanderpump à Paris, to name a few.

Her net worth is also boosted by accumulated profits from her 2011 book, Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining, and her acting projects which include A Touch of Class (1973).

Tom Sandoval

Prior to joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules in season 1, Sandoval worked as a bartender at SUR. He then went on to co-found Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar with Todd, Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz. Additionally, he also co-launched a whiskey brand, Toms’ Good Lovin’ with long-time business partner, Schwartz.

The entrepreneur is also a passionate musician and has his own band, Tom Sandoval and The MOST Extras. Besides his business ventures, his impressive band merch and sold-out music shows contribute to his USD 4 million net worth.

Sandoval has a number of acting credits to his name, too. Some of his noteworthy movies include Scare Us (2021), Dying for a Baby (2019), Behind Your Eyes (2011), Alien Presence (2009), The Pit and the Pendulum (2009), and Playing with Fire (2008).

Tom Schwartz

At a net worth of around USD 4 million, Schwartz is one of the most affluent cast members of the reality TV series.

From co-founding Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, and opening a cocktail lounge with Sandoval to selling whiskey and merchandise, Schwartz has struck all the right chords with his business portfolio. He has also worked on endorsements with popular brands, such as Built Bar, Coors Light, Miller Lite and Pepsi.

That’s not all. His appearances on multiple television shows, such as True Blood (2011) and Two and a Half Men (2013), added to his ever-increasing net worth. He was also a part of the documentary short 2 Miles in 20 Minutes (2013).

Lala Kent

Actor, singer and entrepreneur, Kent has had a meteoric rise on Vanderpump Rules since she joined the show for its fourth season in 2015. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she currently has a net worth of USD 2 million. The figure has seen a massive surge from an estimated USD 50,000 in 2017, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Her VCR signature phrase “Give Them Lala” paved the way for her very own beauty brand, Give Them Lala Beauty. Furthermore, she released her memoir, Give Them Lala (2021), and even hosts a podcast of the same name.

The TV star also earns a hefty amount from her acting projects. Some of her well-known movies include One Shot (2014), Pitching Love and Catching Faith (2015), The Row (2018), Vault (2019), 10 Minutes Gone (2019) and Hard Kill (2020).

Katie Maloney

Maloney was one of the first iconic SUR waitresses to debut in season 1. Since then, she has been a constant on VPR — an endeavour that has been a major contributor to her USD 1.5 million net worth.

The reality TV star’s CV boasts acting credits, too. She has appeared on shows such as 2009: A True Story (2008), Harper’s Globe (2009), BlackBoxTV (2010) and White Noise (2022).

In August 2020, the Ohio native launched her podcast with Dear Media titled You’re Gonna Love Me With Katie Maloney. It also came with a collection of merchandise, including items such as blankets, totes, phone cases and T-shirts. She released the final episode of her podcast on 3 February 2023.

As per a 2022 TMZ report, after Maloney’s divorce from co-star Schwartz, the duo sold their home for USD 2.45 million. Her massive share also adds up to her net worth.

Ariana Madix

Fans were first introduced to Madix in season 2 of the show in 2013 and became one of its permanent cast members in 2015. She was a bartender at Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills eatery Villa Blanca prior to working at SUR.

In addition to her income from the show, Madix earns hefty profits from co-authoring Sandoval’s cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

She has also appeared in movies such as Anger Management (2014), Dirty Dealing 3D (2018), Waking Up with Strangers (2018) and Dead End (2019). All this contributed to her net worth of USD 1 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Brittany Cartwright

An actor, model and social media influencer, Cartwright has amassed a net worth of USD 1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She is mostly known for her appearances in Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky (2017), God Bless the Broken Road (2018) and Basically Stassi (2019). She also starred in the 2012 music video of “Drinking Side of Country” by Bucky Covington featuring Shooter Jennings.

Cartwright’s wealth includes accumulated profits from her acting projects, reality TV career and several endorsements. She is reportedly paid around USD 10,000 to USD 20,000 for her public appearances.

Additionally, the actor became the spokesperson of the fitness company Jenny Craig in 2022. As a part of the brand collaboration, Cartwright has participated in the company’s Max Up program. She also runs a podcast titled When Reality Hits With Jax And Brittany, along with her former VPR co-star and husband Jax Taylor.

Even though Cartwright exited Vanderpump Rules in 2020, she remains one of the most-followed cast members of the show on Instagram with over 1.6 million followers.

Raquel Leviss

Leviss’ claim to fame began after she started dating reality TV star James Kennedy and appeared on VPR‘s season 5. One of the most-loved cast members, she has also worked at Vanderpump’s restaurants, SUR and Villa Blanca.

While Leviss’ exact net worth is yet to be determined, she earns in millions, suggests estimates. Her income includes her salary from the show and her earnings from multiple modelling stints.

Leviss is also a social media influencer and has collaborated with brands such as Grande Cosmetics, L’Oréal and Porsche USA. As of now, she has more than 550k followers on Instagram.

James Kennedy

Kennedy, who started as a SUR busser, became a cast member of Vanderpump Rules during season 3 in 2015.

It’s estimated that his wealth mostly comes from his music production and DJing stints. Interestingly, his signature set opener as a DJ is a rework of Dena Deadly’s “Raise Your Glass”, which also happens to be the theme song for the reality show.

In addition, he pulls in massive paychecks from his appearances on VPR, reportedly making around USD 10,000 to USD 15,000 per episode.

Charlie Burnett

This Vanderpump Rules star has been riding high on fortune since her first appearance on the show in season 8. Besides her reality TV earnings, she also rakes in millions from lucrative brand endorsements and side businesses.

Even though Burnett is primarily a server at SUR, the licensed aesthetician has also established her own beauty brand, Burnett Beauty. It offers grooming services such as lash laminations and facials.

Shedding light on her latest endeavours during the premiere of season 10 of the Bravo show, Burnett said she is currently pursuing a career in acting.

While her Instagram account boasts over 90k followers, she has also undertaken several modelling assignments under Bella Agency. Naturally, both of these are additional sources of revenue for her.

(Hero and featured image credit: IMDb)